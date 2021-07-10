I am usually eating lunch on the fly. I rarely go to the trouble of fixing something for myself. Grabbing a piece of fruit sometimes satisfies me. However, not everyone can or should do that.
For diabetics, it is important to have a lunchtime meal, even if it is just a sandwich. This recipe today is great because it gives you the fiber, protein and other nutrients that you need. While the recipe calls for whole-grain bread, please note that there are a few from which to choose. I like the Pepperidge Farm breads. They are only 45 calories per slice versus 100-120 per slice of other brands. If you choose the Pepperidge Farm bread, you can decrease your calorie intake by 110.
I personally like the roasted, red-pepper hummus and I find that it gives this sandwich even more flavor. It is a meal all in itself. The trick to make this a great sandwich is to slice the cucumber and pepper as thin as possible.
Pair it with a glass of iced tea, lightly sweetened with stevia, and you have a great lunch. I hope you enjoy!
VEGGIE SANDWICH
(1 serving)
Ingredients
2 slices whole-grain bread
3 tablespoons hummus
1/4 avocado, mashed
1/2 cup mixed salad greens
1/4 medium red bell pepper, sliced
1/4 cup sliced cucumber
1/4 cup shredded carrot
Directions
Spread one slice of bread with hummus and the other with mashed avocado. Fill the sandwich with greens, bell pepper, cucumber and carrot. Slice in half and serve.
Per Serving: 325 calories; protein 12.8g; carbohydrates 39.7g; dietary fiber 12.1g; sugars 6.8g; fat 14.3g; saturated fat 2.2g; vitamin a iu 6388.1IU; vitamin c 49.8mg; folate 171.1mcg; calcium 107.8mg; iron 3.4mg; magnesium 105.3mg; potassium 746.3mg; sodium 407mg; thiamin 0.3mg; added sugar 2g.
Exchanges: 2 Fat, 1 1/2 Starch, 1 Vegetable, 1/2 Lean Protein, 1/2 Carbohydrate
(Candy Work is a certified Physician Assistant and a registered dietician. She has practiced at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)