Making a carbonara might appear to be a daunting task but it isn’t that hard, really, and it is so good. This is a healthier carbonara because we are eliminating the heavy cream and the pancetta that usually accompany the traditional version.
We are still using eggs because they are the heart of this recipe, but don’t forget, this recipe serves four so there is barely one egg per person. Simply follow the cooking directions and you’ll turn out a very delicious meal. You’ll see that it is easy.
The key to this recipe is the pasta water. It calls for a quarter cup but to be safe I would save at least a half cup. And one tip, whenever I cook with peas, I always use the frozen baby peas — even when I just toss them in a salad, uncooked. They are so delicious and since they are flash frozen, they retain their nutrients.
This recipe is very diabetic-appropriate but it is great for everyone. For diabetics, this recipe has more carbs and fats than what I normally give you, but plan your day’s meals well and you will be fine. For instance, I would have this carbonara for lunch and for dinner; I would fix a small green salad with a few cucumbers, beans and celery — and a half cup of blueberries for a dessert. Hope you enjoy!
PEA & SPIUNACH CARBONARA (serves 4)
Ingredients
1½ tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs, preferably whole-wheat
1 small clove garlic, minced
8 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese, divided
3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley
3 large OR 2 extra large egg yolks
1 large egg
1/2 teaspoon ground pepper
1/4 teaspoon Kosher salt
1 (9 ounce) package fresh tagliatelle or linguine
8 cups baby spinach
1 cup peas (fresh or frozen)
Directions
Put 10 cups of water in a large pot and bring to a boil over high heat.
Meanwhile, heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add breadcrumbs and garlic; cook, stirring frequently, until toasted, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl and stir in 2 tablespoons Parmesan and parsley. Set aside.
Whisk the remaining 6 tablespoons Parmesan, egg yolks, egg, pepper and salt in a medium bowl.
Cook pasta in the boiling water, stirring occasionally, for 1 minute. Add spinach and peas and cook until the pasta is tender, about 1 minute more. Reserve 1/4 cup of the cooking water. Drain and place in a large bowl.
Slowly whisk the reserved cooking water into the egg mixture. Gradually add the mixture to the pasta, tossing with tongs to combine. Serve topped with the reserved breadcrumb mixture.
Nutrition Facts: Serving Size: 1 Cup
Per Serving: 430 calories; protein 20.2g; carbohydrates 54.1g; dietary fiber 8.2g; sugars 2.5g; fat 14.5g; saturated fat 3.9g; cholesterol 223.4mg; vitamin a iu 8198IU; vitamin c 50.5mg; folate 53mcg; calcium 246.1mg; iron 6.1mg; magnesium 99.6mg; potassium 160mg; sodium 586.4mg.
Exchanges: 3 Starch, 1 Fat, 1 Vegetable, 1/2 High-Fat Protein, 1/2 Medium-Fat Protein
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and a registered dietician. She has practiced at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)