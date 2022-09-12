A Boy Band Christmas coming to Seneca casinos

Fans of the late 1990s “boy band” music genre might find their holidays a little warmer this year with A Boy Band Christmas coming to two Seneca Resorts & Casinos event centers.

SALAMANCA — Seneca Resorts & Casinos is doubling down on the holiday spirit with a very special weekend of entertainment in December.

A Boy Band Christmas, featuring members of 98 Degrees, All-4-One, O-Town and Ryan Cabrera, will perform in the Seneca Niagara Event Center in Niagara Falls on Friday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m., and in the Seneca Allegany Event Center in Salamanca on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 8 p.m.

