A Boy Band Christmas coming to Seneca casinos

SALAMANCA — Seneca Resorts & Casinos is doubling down on the holiday spirit with a very special weekend of entertainment in December.
A Boy Band Christmas, featuring members of 98 Degrees, All-4-One, O-Town and Ryan Cabrera, will perform in the Seneca Niagara Event Center in Niagara Falls on Friday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m., and in the Seneca Allegany Event Center in Salamanca on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 8 p.m.
Tickets for both shows go on sale this Friday at noon.
A Boy Band Christmas is a one-of-a-kind performance. The shows will feature Jeff Timmons, Drew Lachey and Justin Jeffre from 98 Degrees; Jamie Jones of All-4-One; Erik-Michael Estrada of O-Town; and Ryan Cabrera coming together to rock the holiday season with their groups’ greatest holiday classics and unforgettable hit songs.
Each group and performer has played to sold-out crowds of screaming fans on the biggest stages in the world. Now, they are joining forces to make the 2022 holiday season extra special with a show that will be at the top of everyone’s wish list.
In addition to A Boy Band Christmas, other stellar performances scheduled for the Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino, include:
• Live to Rock Tour featuring Skid Row, Warrant & Quiet Riot, Sept. 17. Tickets start at $45.
• Amy Schumer, Oct. 29. Tickets start at $58.
• Air Supply, Nov. 12. Tickets start at $25.
Tickets may also be purchased in person at 8 Clans inside Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino or The Logo Shop inside Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino. A secure link, sent by either e-mail or text, allows guests to save tickets to their phone or mobile device.
