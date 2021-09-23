9/11 drama ‘Worth’ is paint-by-numbers but worthwhile

On the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, people across the country and in much of the world reminisced about where they were, how the world was then and how it is now.
Many of us remember that day as the news coverage of the attacks played out and the ensuing weeks of the cleanup at Ground Zero. But for the families of nearly 3,000 victims who died that day and many hundreds more who died in the following weeks, Sept. 11 hits a lot harder than most of us could ever imagine.
In the new biographical drama “Worth,” now on Netflix, the impact that day had on the families of the victims is given a lot more focus as I’m sure many people — myself included — didn’t really consider the impact those losses would have on those families.
There are serious movies about the day itself, “World Trade Center” and “United 93,” as well as romantic dramas that use the event more as a prop, such as “Remember Me” and “Dear John.” We have movies about the first responders who were there and the wars and their veterans who came afterward but this is one of the first movies I know of that focuses on the families of the victims and recontextualizes 9/11 in an important way.
Although the film itself is competently made and very well acted by its three leads, its familiarity with other dramas of a similar tone doesn’t make “Worth” particularly noteworthy in terms of memorable filmmaking. What it does do is tell a story worthwhile in a respectful and timely way.
Following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon, Congress appoints attorney and renowned mediator Kenneth Feinberg (played by Michael Keaton) to lead the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund.
Assigned with allocating financial resources to the victims of the tragedy, Feinberg and his firm’s head of operations, Camille Biros (Amy Ryan), face the impossible task of determining the arbitrary worth of a life to help the families who had suffered incalculable losses.
When Feinberg locks horns with Charles Wolf (Stanley Tucci), a community organizer mourning the death of his wife, his initial cynicism turns to compassion as he begins to learn the true human costs of the tragedy.
Even with a great basis for a story and a cast of characters to work with, the screenplay by Max Borenstein fails to commit to an opinion about the development of the fund and its legacy. Borenstein is best known as the screenwriter for the new Godzilla and King Kong movies, but the government dealing with giant imaginary monsters and the government dealing with the real monster of terrorism and its effect on real people.
Thankfully, to play out the moral and philosophical questions posed here is three actors who fill their roles nicely. In one corner is Keaton as the detached, calculated lawyer who wants to leave the emotions out of it and figure out the fund as mathematically as possible. In the other corner is Tucci as the widower who sees problems with the government formula and tries to make Keaton look at all the victims and their families as individuals. Both veteran actors show these two as people who know their argument inside and out, but show they can also learn a little from each other.
And then in the middle is Ryan as Keaton’s assistant, the real heart and center of this story. She understands there is a middle ground here, a way to see each family as its own thing while recognizing they need to get the math right so the government will agree to pay out as much as possible. Like the audience, she gets to see both sides and leads the emotional turnarounds.
Despite this, the movie as a whole can be predictable to the point of boredom at times. The filmmakers’ hearts may be in the right place, but the cliché montage scenes of people telling their stories, the lawyers having a moment of clarity, the too-neatly tied-up ending closer to Capra can be a bit much. The main actors make it worth it, but a dozen news articles do the story way more justice.