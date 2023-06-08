Legal Assistance of Western New York, Inc. is a full-service, not-for-profit law firm that provides legal representation to low-income people in a wide variety of civil legal matters.
Thanks in part to United Way funding, this comes at no cost to clients. According to the Olean office managing attorney Jeffrey Reed, the attorneys in the office have unparalleled expertise in representing victims of domestic violence in a full range of services from counsel and advise all the way through full blown representation to get orders of protection and child custody orders.
Reed pointed out that “too often people think they have to put up with bullying behavior and threats of violence but that’s not true. The family court can issue orders of protection — often erroneously called restraining orders — even when there is no physical violence.”
“Other agencies provide assistance to victims but we’re the only not-for-profit law firm with an office in Olean that provides a full range of representation to victims of domestic violence for no charge,” explained Jeffrey Reed. “All of our calls are held in the strictest confidence and we always put our client’s safety first.”
In an effort to provide holistic legal representation to all victims of crime and particularly those who are victims of domestic violence, Legal Assistance can also assist with a variety of other legal problems. These other legal problems could be immigration matters, landlord-tenant cases, Supplemental Security Income hearings and public assistance related matters.
And United Way funding is crucial for these programs.
“Were it not for the generous support of the United Way of Cattaraugus County some of the people who contact the Olean office would have to be turned away,” explained Reed. “This could result in delays in getting the order of protection or, in some cases, not getting the order of protection at all. We’re grateful to have a community partner who supports this important work.”
The telephone number of the Olean Office of Legal Assistance of Western New York, Inc. is (716) 373-4701 with intake workers standing by.
“And,” Reed added, “with the recent death of rock and soul legend Tina Turner, we’re again reminded how very difficult it can be to get out of a violent relationship and that the first step is often just reaching out.”
For more information on LAWNY’s domestic violence work, visit their website at https://www.lawny.org/