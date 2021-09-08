BOLIVAR — For about 20 minutes, the Bolivar-Richburg boys soccer team was very much in a game with Friendship.
At that point, the teams were still amid a scoreless tie as the Eagles gave B-R everything it could handle. Over the next 20 minutes, however, the proverbial floodgates opened for the Wolverines.
And in the end, they lift little doubt.
Wyatt Karnuth opened the scoring with an unassisted marker at the 20:25 mark and B-R added three more goals before the break in downing Friendship, 4-1, in a non-league matchup Wednesday.
Evan Pinney scored off an Aydin Sisson feed to make it 2-0 at 28:21. Reiss Gaines then tallied, with Karnuth assisting, at 35:57 before Ryder Easton put the game out of reach by scoring off a Gaines pass just 2:07 later.
David Abdo made four saves to preserve the shutout. The Wolverines outshot the Eagles 20-5 while holding a 7-0 advantage in corner kicks.
Hunter Hill scored with 4:05 left while Taylor Moore made 16 saves for Friendship (0-2).
Hinsdale 7, Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley 1
HINSDALE — Jacob Elliott (assist) racked up a hat trick and Tucker Schwartz and Brandon Hayman each had a goal and a helper to power Hinsdale.
Robert Childs and Kadyn Cassidy also found the back of the net for the Bobcats (2-1). Isaac Howell, Damion Brown and Noah Easterly all chipped in assists while Ethan Cashimere made three saves in the win.
John Matteson netted the lone marker while Jonathan Wiltsie made 20 saves for Salamanca/C-LV.
KESHEQUA TOURNAMENT
Keshequa 8, Genesee Valley/Belfast 1
NUNDA — After a pair of wins to claim its own four-team tournament championship, the Genesee Valley/Belfast co-op was handed its first loss in convincing fashion.
GV/Belfast will meet East Rochester in Friday’s consolation game (4:30 p.m.)
GIRLS
ECIC DIVISION III
Pioneer 6, Depew 0
YORKSHIRE — Maddie Matuszak scored off a Sidney Reed pass just five minutes in to help set the tone as Pioneer moved to 2-1.
Matuszak (assist) finished with two goals, the first and last, while Kristin Morris found the back of the net twice for the Panthers. Brittany Bliss added a goal and two helpers while Alyssa Boldt also had a marker for Pioneer.
All of Pioneer’s scoring came in the first half. After dropping their opener to Holland, the Panthers have beaten their last two opponents by a count of 14-0.
Depew fell to 0-3.
NON-LEAGUE
Dansville 8, Wellsville 0
COHOCTON — Madison Lee (assist) scored two goals in the first five minutes of the game and finished with a hat trick to power Dansville.
Sidney Stone had two goals and two assists and she and Kali Meyer tallied in the 12th and 13th minutes for the Mustangs. Nicole Acker and Aynsley Belcher also found the back of the net. Abbey Belcher made nine saves while earning the shutout.
Wellsville fell to 1-3.