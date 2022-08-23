Richard Kallenborn, former mayor and borough manager of Port Allegany and former McKean County commissioner, died on Saturday at Warren General Hospital.
He was 76.
“There’s nobody who did more for Port Allegany and McKean County than him,” said District Judge Bill Todd of Smethport, who had been friends with Kallenborn for years.
Kallenborn was elected to two terms as commissioner, and had been instrumental in setting up the countywide 911 service in McKean County. After serving the county, he continued his service to Port Allegany for many years, serving as mayor and as borough manager.
“The needs of the community were first for him,” Todd said. When Kallenborn served as McKean County commissioner, he was the first one in the office each day and the last to leave, the judge explained. And in Port Allegany, he was always on the job, whether he was at work or not.
Kallenborn was outgoing, and loved to talk and debate.
“There were things we would argue about, but we would agree to disagree,” Todd said with a laugh, calling the arguments “spirited discussions.”
“We’d go round and round about certain things,” he added. Kallenborn was a dedicated Republican, and believed in following the party lines.
And he believed in hard work.
“He didn’t slow down for anything,” Todd said, explaining Kallenborn and his sons were involved in several projects. “They’ve got big shoes to fill. There’s no finer guy, as far as I’m concerned. I’m going to miss him.”
Harrijane Hannon Moore, who served as commissioner with Kallenborn, said, “Dick was quite the fellow.
“Dick and I worked together at the courthouse, our offices were side-by-side for eight years,” Moore said. “We had a very good working relationship.”
She explained that even when he disagreed with a decision, he did so respectfully.
“Anybody who worked for him or with him, respected him,” Moore said. She, too, mentioned his dedication to the borough of Port Allegany and to McKean County, as did Senior Judge John Cleland.
“I can think of no one who has served Port Allegany and McKean County in so many different capacities over so many, many years,” Cleland said. “The commitment of his time certainly demonstrated his love and appreciation for this area and its citizens.”
Kallenborn’s involvement with county government and the Republican party continued right up to his passing.
He was the current president of the McKean County Planning Commission, and served on the Executive Committee for the McKean County Republican Committee. He and his wife, Peggy, were also Republican Committeemen for First District of Port Allegany.