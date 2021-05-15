OLEAN — An event to celebrate Juneteenth in the city is in the works for June 19.
Organizer Tyrone Hall said he is waiting for confirmation from the city on where the event will be held, but it will include food vendors, booths for area businesses and bringing the community together.
Juneteenth marks the day June 19, 1865, when Union Gen. Gordon Granger read General Order Number 3 in Galveston, Texas, informing residents that the Civil War had ended and the Emancipation Proclamation — which had become official Jan. 1, 1863 — had freed all slaves.
This year’s activities could include a basketball tournament and a storyteller to explain the history of Juneteenth, Hall said. He said the day will be about unity and to “keep everything moving in the right direction” in Olean.
To stay safe amid COVID-19, Hall said there will be masks, gloves and hand sanitizer available. “Even though we’ll be outside, we still want to try to keep distancing,” he added.
Hall said that the community is made up of many cultures, and learning about different cultures through events like this can help the community grow.
“You get together and it creates a bond,” he said. “When you don’t know something, you’re a little weary of it, but when you understand it completely, it’s a totally different story.”
In Olean, Juneteenth had been celebrated every year since 2011 and included a wide variety of cultural activities, but couldn’t be held in 2020 in the community due to the coronavirus pandemic. A Juneteenth and Black Lives Matter rally at Franchot Park took place instead.
More details about the upcoming June 19 event will be available in the coming weeks.