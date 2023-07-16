DENVER (AP) — Nolan Jones led off the 11th inning with a tying, two-run homer off Nick Ramirez, Alan Trejo hit a game-ending drive off Ron Marinaccio and the Colorado Rockies beat the Yankees 8-7 Sunday to take two of three from New York.
Colorado, a National League-worst 36-58, overcame a 3-1 deficit when C.J. Cron hit an eighth-inning grand slam off Clay Holmes, the first home run allowed by the right-hander this season. “I was trying to make a sinker down,” Holmes said. “It was a spot in the ballgame where we needed a big out, but unfortunately it stayed up and couldn’t get that out.”
New York tied the score in the ninth against Daniel Bard on Gleyber Torres’ run-scoring infield single and Harrison Bader’s sacrifice fly.
Playing into the 11th for the first time this year, the Yankees opened a 7-5 lead against Gavin Hollowell (1-0) on run-scoring singles by Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Pereza, who was recalled from the minors when Josh Donaldson was put on the injured list Sunday because of a strained right calf.
Jones hit a 450-foot home run on a fastball and drove in Cron, the automatic runner. Trejo hit his first homer in 128 plate appearances this season on a hanging slider from Marinaccio (4-5), dropping New York to 5-7 in extra innings.
“It felt fantastic,” Trejo said. “It was one of those where I felt I got enough of it to get over the fence. It was a hanging slider and I put a good swing on it.”
Hollowell got his first major league win.
New York has lost six of eight and is tied for last in the AL East at 50-44. The Yankees fell to 15-19 since reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge sprained his right big toe on June 3.
Colorado’s three starting pitchers in the series were Austin Gomber (6.19 ERA), Connor Seabold (7.18) and Chase Anderson (6.26), who pitched five scoreless innings Sunday.
Anthony Rizzo was 0 for 4 with an inning-ending flyout that stranded the bases loaded in the third, He has gone 41 games without a home run since May 20, hitting ,196 with 11 RBIs.
New York headed to a series at the Los Angeles Angels.
“We’ve got 2 1/2 months to put ourselves in a position to be championship-caliber,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “It’s on us. We’ve got to go prove that. As far as who we’re playing, this is Major League Naseball. You’re going to beat some good teams. You’re going to lose some series to teams that are struggling. It’s a grind every time you go out there. They outlasted us today. We’re obviously (angry) in the moment that we lost a series, but it’s a series. We’ve got to move on from it and go try to play well in California.”
Gerrit Cole, who started for the American League in Tuesday’s All-Star Game, struck out 11 in his 59th double-digit strikeout game. He allowed two hits in six innings, giving up his only run on Michael Toglia’s second-inning homer.
Colorado loaded the bases in the eighth against Tommy Kahnle, and Cron followed with his sixth career slam.
GIANTS 8, PIRATES 4, 10 INNINGS
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Michael Conforto and Patrick Bailey hit two-run doubles in a five-run 10th inning, and San Francisco beat Pittsburgh to finish a three-game sweep and extend their winning streak to five.
Pittsburgh tied the score 3-3 in the eighth when Andrew McCutchen singled in his first game off the injured list and came home on Jared Triolo’s sacrifice fly.
With automatic runner Casey Schmitt on second, Wilmer Flores singled off Yerry De Los Santos (0-1) starting the 10th and Joc Pederson hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly.
Ryan Walker (3-0) struck out one in a perfect ninth, and Scott Alexander allowed Henry Davis’ RBI single in the 10th.
Giants starter Alex Wood allowed one run, five hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings.
RANGERS 6, GUARDIANS 5
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Josh Jung’s two-run single capped a four-run eighth inning as AL West-leading Texas rallied to complete a three-game series sweep.
All four runs in the inning came off Trevor Stephan (4-4), who walked Marcus Semien and Corey Seager with one out before giving up an RBI single to Nathaniel Lowe, an RBI double to Adolis Garcia and a single to Jung.
Will Smith pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his 16th save in 18 opportunities after Cody Bradford (2-1) pitched three innings.
Cleveland’s Steven Kwan and Semien hit homers to open each half of the first inning, only the second time that has happened this season.
METS 2, DODGERS 1, 10 INNINGS
NEW YORK (AP) — After failing to get a bunt down, pinch-hitter Luis Guillorme doubled home the winning run in the 10th inning to give New York a victory over Los Angeles.
Max Scherzer held the NL West leaders to one hit in seven shutout innings, and New York stopped the Dodgers’ six-game winning streak. Brandon Nimmo had an RBI groundout as the Mets snapped a four-game skid with their first victory since the All-Star break.
David Robertson (4-2) pitched two scoreless innings in his first outing since July 7. He stranded a runner at third in the 10th with the help of a nice play by shortstop Francisco Lindor.
Nick Robertson (0-1) took the loss on his 25th birthday.
BLUE JAYS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 5
TORONTO (AP) — Danny Jansen hit a three-run double in the eighth inning to give Toronto what turned out to be an important cushion, and the Blue Jays beat Arizona for a three-game sweep.
Kevin Kiermaier and Santiago Espinal each had two hits and an RBI and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. broke a 2-all tie with a sacrifice fly in the fifth as Toronto picked up its sixth sweep of the season and won for the eighth time in nine games.
Jay Jackson (2-0) relieved Yusei Kikuchi with two outs in the fifth and retired all three batters he faced. Tim Mayza got one out, Trevor Richards worked the seventh and Yimi García pitched the eighth.
Tommy Henry (5-2) lost for the first time since May 11 against San Francisco, snapping a 10-start unbeaten streak. The left-hander allowed three runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings.