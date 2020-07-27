JAMESTOWN — Jamestown Community College is ready for students in and out of the classroom, and this fall will be no different.
In spite of disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, JCC has developed several innovative approaches to deliver educational opportunities during the fall semester while providing a safe environment for learning.
JCC’s fall course schedule, which begins August 24, provides in-person, online, and hybrid options. Approximately 125 online and hybrid courses are designated as flex courses which could meet as in-person classes on campus when conditions allow.
The fall semester includes breaks from October 12-13 and from November 23-29. Classes conclude on December 16 and final exams will be held December 17-18.
Admission and course registration details are available at sunyjcc.edu/coronavirus or by calling 800.388.8557.
JCC’s operations plan will ensure health-related protocols are followed by students, employees, and community members who are on JCC’s campuses when they reopen.
“We are being as flexible as possible, given the mandates and guidelines we must adhere to,” said JCC president Daniel DeMarte, “and we’re ready to welcome students in person when conditions allow.”
JCC’s student affairs team will provide coordinated access to the business, registrar, admissions, academic advisement, and financial aid offices. Campus activities, both in-person and virtual, and a fresh approach to new student orientation, are being planned as well.
“We are taking all necessary steps to ensure that students have access to all support services needed to succeed this semester,” said Kirk Young, vice president of student affairs. “Those services as well as essential campus life activities and events will be held in strict accordance with safety and social distancing guidelines.”
Social distancing and health-related protocols for all college facilities and residence halls will be in place. The maximum occupancy of JCC’s three residence halls has been reduced by 25% – to 250 students – to provide less density and adhere to Centers for Disease Control and county health department guidelines.
On-campus dining will be modified to include pre-packaged hot meals, grab ‘n go items, and microwaveable frozen or fresh meals. Seating capacity in common gathering areas, including the college’s dining facilities, will be reduced to comply with social distancing recommendations.
JCC’s student support services, which include tutoring, academic advisement, library, and health services, and connections to local, state, and federal benefit programs, will continue to be available to students. A limited number of Dell laptops, provided through the State University of New York, are available for registered JCC students to borrow for the fall semester. The laptops must be returned at the end of the semester. Priority is given to Pell Grant recipients, but anyone in need can request one.
Reconfigured classroom and lab layouts to provide reduced density and social distancing, as well as disinfection schedules to sanitize those areas for in-person classes, have been established.
Students and employees will be required to wear face masks at all times and are encouraged to sanitize their hands and adhere to social distancing policies. Face masks must be worn in common areas, classrooms, and situations where social distancing may be difficult to maintain.
JCC’s health services staff will assess and direct students and employees with COVID-19 concerns and issues to appropriate community resources and testing. JCC will collaborate with county health officials, while adhering to HIPAA guidelines, on contact tracing to identify individuals who have contracted the coronavirus and those with whom they came in contact.
Employees and students are expected to complete confidential daily electronic health screenings as they enter campus. Individuals who screen positive for COVID-19 exposure or symptoms will be sent home and tracked by JCC’s health services and county health representatives.