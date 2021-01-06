Jamestown Community College will not increase tuition for the 2021-22 academic year.
The tuition plan will be applied to New York and out-of-state residents as well as international students.
“To lock in the zero tuition increase, students will need to complete application paperwork by Aug. 1, 2021,” Kirk Young, vice president of student affairs, emphasized.
JCC’s semester tuition rates are $5,200 for New York state students and $10,400 for out-of-state students. The zero tuition increase plan will be implemented beginning with the fall 2021 semester.
Young said the decision to hold tuition at its current rate is one way of helping students stay on track to attain their academic and career goals.
“JCC recognizes the challenges students have faced since March 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic began impacting schools and colleges,” noted Young. “The college takes enormous pride in our ability to maintain the quality of our academic programs and the value of the JCC experience throughout the pandemic.
“JCC has been a leader in distance education for two decades, which helped our students immeasurably when we needed to move instruction to remote and hybrid class delivery modes last spring,” Young added. “Since then, we’ve been able to allow more in-person instruction through consistent adherence to health and safety protocols.”
JCC offers 37 degrees and 20 certificates, including programs in cybersecurity and mechatronics that were approved by the State Education Department last fall. JCC is also developing new credentialing programs to enhance its workforce readiness programs.
“Keeping our tuition low is just one way of ensuring access to quality education,” Young added.