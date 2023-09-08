Adventures in charging
Owning an EV in the Twin Tiers
By Jamie Ervay
The world and the way we live in it changes all the time. Technology can drastically enhance or limit our ability to live our lives in an ever-changing civilization and environment.
The same holds true when it comes to our methods of transportation. There has always been pushback from stepping outside our comfort zone from one familiar form of getting around to the often unfamiliar next form.
As with most change, it is not often welcomed and usually accompanied by fear of the unknown. The switch from the horse and buggy to the automobile was initially largely resisted. Today we see the same resistance to change regarding electric vehicles, or EVs.
A few months ago, I had grown increasingly tired of constantly paying hundreds — or thousands — of dollars every other month repairing and maintaining my small SUV. Prices of gasoline had once again gotten out of control (and still are to this day) with no relief in sight. That coupled with having to now drive to another state for work everyday had left me in a position I was uncomfortable with. The costs were just too great for what I was getting from the vehicle that was simply taking me to my job so I could make enough money to pay for it to remain drivable and continue to take me back and forth to work. I was basically only working to pay for the car to take me back to work to pay for the car to take me back to work again. An endless loop of chasing the carrot on a stick only to grab the carrot and let my vehicle eat it while I was going hungry.
I began researching EVs. One brand in particular: TESLA. You may or may not like Elon Musk, but when you buy a Tesla keep in mind that you aren’t getting piggy back rides from Musk.
I spent a few weeks absorbing as much information about the Tesla Model 3 Performance as I could. Its affordability, its sustainability, its typical maintenance, and all of its features and advantages in comparison to any standard ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) vehicle in the same price range that I may have considered purchasing. Everything about it made sense for me.
I drove around locally and noticed that the majority of brand new cars at every dealership I drove past had a similar comparable price tag to the Tesla vehicles.
I went ahead and ordered a 2023 Tesla Model 3 Performance to be built just for me.
The process of ordering and receiving the vehicle was at times cumbersome and frustrating, given that I had planned to trade my Buick in and I lived hundreds of miles from any Tesla Delivery Center. I think it may have gone far more smoothly had I not had a trade-in vehicle. I will discuss more about what the ordering process was like in detail in another article.
After a couple of weeks, he day had arrived. “Delivery Day”. I felt like the Buick was on it’s last leg all the way out to New York City where I would pick up my new Tesla.
At first glance, the appearance of Tesla was striking. A very exciting moment was getting into the car for the first time. I had never actually been inside of one nor had I ever driven one. There are no gauges on the dashboard. The entire roof of the car is tinted glass. The seats are the most comfortable I’ve ever sat in. Everything designed for the interior was aesthetically pleasing to me. Every single function of the vehicle that you can control is located in the software running on the 15” touchscreen computer located front and center of the car.
The Performance model of the Model 3 is fast. Very fast. 0-60 MPH in 3.1 seconds. It’s instant torque can beat virtually any car off the line and take them straight to Grapplebee’s.
I will never forget the first time I got to see what it’s acceleration rate was all about. It moved so fast that I was put back into my seat like coming down the first drop on a rollercoaster. I was given a big dose of adrenaline. It was a thrilling moment.
This model has Regenerative Braking, which applies brakes and sends unused energy back to the battery when you let off of the accelerator. Getting used to the one-pedal driving takes a little time, but I enjoy it more than any other car I’ve ever had. It delivers the smoothest ride I’ve gone on every time I drive it. It obviously has a brake pedal and can also have the settings adjusted to allow it to react and brake like a typical car, but you lose the benefits of Regenerative Braking.
On the way back from NYC with the 2023 Model 3, I had to charge it up a little bit, twice. The range you can get from a full charge with this particular Tesla is 300-320 miles. (The 2024 refreshed Model 3 just unveiled can get up to 421 miles on a charge.) The car lets you know when you should charge on a trip and will show where the nearest Tesla Charging Stations are along your route and which ones to stop at to continue your journey. It’s a great feature.
My first charge was about 150 miles away from NYC. There was a little complex with a convenience store, a couple of restaurants inside, and a gas station. The chargers were in the parking lot. I backed the Tesla up to it and plugged it in. These particular chargers are 250 kw chargers (Level 3 Chargers). Using one can add about 100 miles of range to your car in a matter of minutes.
After plugging it in, I went inside the store for a few minutes just like anyone would when stopping for gas on a long trip. I browsed around a little and bought a drink for the drive and headed back to my shiny new car.
Within roughly ten minutes, I had over 120 miles more of range, which was more than enough to make it to the next charge point, so the journey was resumed.
After about another 2 hours of driving, I made it to the last charge station I would need in order to get back home. This time, I let it charge for about 20 minutes. It was a nice day out and it’s nice to stretch your legs after sitting for so long. Again, went to a store across the street and grabbed a snack and headed back to the car.
Waiting those short periods of time when on a long trip isn’t really as frustrating as some people would scare you into believing. If you want to wait in the car, it has video games and streaming services like Spotify and Netflix, and a plethora of other entertaining features you can occupy your time with. Some people might stop to charge and go shopping, go eat at a restaurant, or walk their dog. It’s not as inconvenient as you’d think. In fact, nearly every Supercharger I’ve been to has been built around other convenient places and things you can go and do while you wait. Just don’t overstay and leave your car parked or you will be charged for occupying the charging space.
My last stretch after charging to get home was through the Allegany National Forest. The winding road up and down hills and the gorgeous scenery inside the forest on a beautiful sunny day made for an incredibly satisfying and wonderfully fun drive. It allowed me to get used to the handling and speed as well as the one-foot driving and braking. This was far more like a rollercoaster than how it was simply stomping the accelerator to the floor for the first time.
I eventually completed the journey and made it home. At no point was I nervous that I wouldn’t make it to my destination. There were plenty of places along the way to juice up, contrary to what some may have you believe.
I’ve had the Tesla for about three months now. The single most common question I get about it from people in the area is, “Where do you charge it?”
The answer? “NOWHERE!"
This is where I have run into frustrating problems. You can leave this area and have no problem finding chargers to stop at. But in Olean, options are slim. There actually wasn’t a Supercharger until very recently, two months after I brought the car home.
The nearest Tesla Supercharger was actually at the Seneca Allegany Casino in Salamanca, NY. Prior to a supercharger in Olean, there were several times I’ve had to drive all the way over there just to use it, which wastes a lot of miles going there and back or to my destination.
Olean now has a couple of superchargers located in the TOPS parking lot. At first, attempting to use these was a nightmare. None of them connect directly to a Tesla. You have to use an adapter that is basically chained to a box on a leash so short you can’t even use it with the best charger there. You have to connect the adapter to the charge cord first, then connect it to your car. Once you’ve done that you can swipe your card for some “cheap” electricity at $0.40/KwH. Oh but wait, they hit your card with a $50 hold every time you do that. That can get insanely expensive if you have to do that several times a week.
However, you can become a member through the Electrify America app. There are a couple of options for plans with the most expensive being about $7/month. Not exactly sure what I’m paying for other than a fee to not have a $50 hold placed on my card. (Thanks, New York. So generous.) There is no hold because you have to “preload” your account with funds in the app that are deducted after tapping your phone on the charger before juicing up. I rarely see anyone use those chargers at all. I wonder why?
There is no place to charge where I live and I can’t seem to get anything installed there. I even own a $500 Tesla Wall Charger and just have nowhere to put it. It’s still in the box, looking all lonely. This has been the most disappointing issue because my electric is included in my rent, yet I can’t use the electric for what I need the most: energy for my vehicle so I have transportation without the headache of insane and constantly rising gas prices. Sure, I can plug into a standard 110v household outlet outside, but you only get about 3 miles every hour of charging that way. It’s inefficient and doesn’t really cover one-way of my daily trip.
I work in Bradford, PA. There is absolutely nowhere to charge an EV in Bradford. Nowhere. At. All. Which is great because I have to drive there every single day. (That’s sarcasm.)
At one point, I had even tried charging using my mobile Tesla charger and an adapter I bought for it with a 220 outlet I discovered at work. Then I was told to never use it again due to the building’s insurance policy with a clause written out of fear the car would explode or catch fire or something as if it’s a Transformer AutoBot that is about to morph into a robot alien war machine and destroy the entire area with nuclear lasers or something. It’s definitely not the dozens of extension cords running along the outside of the building being the hazard for the building’s insurance policy, just my electric car plugged in outside in the alleyway drawing less juice than a clothes dryer. Got it.
The actual cost of the amount of juice that trickled into my battery from that 220v at 12amps over the course of about 6 hours was around $1.20 or so. I figured, “hey if my car is just going to be parked here all day, I can slow charge it a little so I can get home.” I added around 75-80 miles to my car’s range that day while it was plugged in.
Now, I’m not sure why so many people have this misconception that EVs are terrifying and dangerous or unstable. There is virtually no maintenance. The battery is guaranteed for eight years or up to 150,000 miles. The brakes last almost as long as the life of the car. There are no oil changes, no emissions inspections. There isn’t very much mechanically to the car at all and all repair and standard maintenance procedures are provided in the digital manual on the touchscreen. It also has a service mode that experienced users can utilize for virtually anything about the car.
Maybe it’s the mainstream media that strikes fear into the coal-rolling hearts of America with rare horror stories of battery fires that are rushed to the viewer’s attention because of the spectacle of this new technology dangerously aflame. That’s what the media does. They take rare occurrences and force-feed them to you repeatedly until you think it’s happening way too often until you feel compelled to do something about it. Usually that just means “complain and make others fear it.”
The truth is EVs are far less likely to catch fire in comparison to gas powered vehicles. In the three months since I first brought the Tesla home there have been three gas-powered vehicle fires within miles from my home. No EVs have caught fire here that I’m aware of.
EVs are about 0.3% likely to ignite, compared to a 1.05% likelihood for gas cars, the Boston Globe reported, citing data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics and the National Transportation Safety Board.
A study from the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency released in 2023 found that gas or diesel-powered cars are 19 times more likely to catch fire than EVs.
Running an electric oven or a clothes dryer is more dangerous than charging an electric car at home.
People keep saying “the infrastructure is not there”, but then they don’t bother to assist in bringing the infrastructure when they so easily could, even though they will be doing so in the years to come. That is going to make for a wild shift in 2030 when the plan to disallow the sale of new gas-powered vehicles begins.
There are plenty of benefits for establishments to install even Level 2 Chargers on their property. If you have six Tesla Wall Chargers, Tesla will even allow you to utilize their charging network services to accept payments from anyone using them. Their wall chargers can charge a vehicle up to 45 miles every hour, which makes them ideal for use at residential and commercial settings.
The mobile charger comes with two adapters, but they offer about seven or eight different adapters that pretty much will allow you to use the mobile charger with any electrical outlet you come across. The 14-50 NEMA adapter can charge a Tesla Model 3 up to 30 miles every hour. You just need the right outlet to plug it into.
The inconvenience of not having a way to charge the Tesla at home or at work where my car is typically parked for several hours at a time is beyond frustrating considering how overnight Non-Peak charging rates are half the cost as Peak hours.
Without paying expensive rates at a supercharger or driving miles away to park the car where I can slow charge it overnight just to walk to pick it up the next day, I’d have no simple way to do what everyone will likely be doing in the next few years.
The Tesla, like most EVs, is supposed to be treated like a cellphone. You plug it in at night or when it isn’t in use and you slow charge it to about 80%-90%. You keep the battery around 50% as much as possible. You shouldn’t Supercharge it as often as slow charge. You charge it to 100% about once a week. If you do those things, your battery will last a very long time.
To charge the Model 3 from 0%-100% takes somewhere between 72KwH to 90KwH. The average cost of a Peak KwH in NY is between $0.40 - $0.20, depending on commercial or residential locations. Non-Peak hours cost is about half that and hovers around $0.10 per KwH. You do the math.
I’m an early adopter of EVs and I will share what it’s honestly like having an EV in a disadvantaged area and community like the one we live in here in the Twin Tiers. I absolutely love my Tesla. I would never go back to a gas powered car after owning one. But between the turning heads, the naysayers, the resistance to change that others have, and the apparent joy some people find in your occasional misfortune with this new tech, I just get this sense that many people fearing change simply want to make it harder for you to change on your own and want you to remain stuck in the mud of the past with them and their horse and buggy that they will clutch until the lonesome end.
