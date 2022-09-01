JAMESTOWN — If you have coins you want to sell, trade or have appraised, or if you would like to expand your collection, the Jamestown Coin Club Fall Show is where you want to be on Sept. 11.
The 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. event is at the Celoron American Legion-Herman Kent Post 777 on Jackson Avenue, just off Fairmount Avenue, in Jamestown/West Ellicott.
Coin dealers from western New York and northwest Pennsylvania will be buying, selling and offering free appraisals of United States, ancient and foreign coins. Coin supplies will be available for purchase.
Admission is free.
Except for December, the Jamestown Coin Club meets regularly on the fourth Tuesday of the month at the American Legion Herman Kent Post. Doors open at 6 p.m. and meetings begin at 7 p.m.
These monthly get-togethers include door prizes and raffles and are highlighted by an auction of coins submitted by members. Annual membership is $10. Guests are welcome to participate at no charge.
In March 2023, the Jamestown Coin Club plans to sponsor the PenNY Coin Show in conjunction with the Corry (Pennsylvania) Coin Club, also at the Legion.
For more information, call (716) 720-1591.