Editor's Note: This article first appeared in the June 25, 2007, edition of the Olean Times Herald.
OLEAN — It was widely considered to be the game that propelled the St. Bonaventure football program into the upper-echelon of the collegiate ranks.
The year was 1948, and the Brown Indians, led by former Notre Dame coach Hugh Devore, were riding high after upset wins over Dayton and Wayne and a miraculous 7-7 tie with hallowed Boston College to open the season.
The Brown and White, which nobody suspected could hang with the premier teams in the land when the Bona slate was firmed up at the request of Devore, was given its biggest opportunity of the season in Week 4. And 60 years later, Chris Scaturo still remembers it well.
"We were playing William and Mary," the Elizabeth , N.J. native, and Olean resident, said. "That was a big game for us. They had two or three guys go to the pros immediately after that season. In those days they were considered an excellent football college."
Excellent football college was an understatement. William and Mary was the defending Southern Conference champion, capping the '47 campaign with a convincing Cotton Bowl victory over Arkansas. Back was pre-season All-America candidate Jack Cloud, a bulldozing 210-pound halfback who piled up 17 TDs the year prior.
By the time they were scheduled to play Bona, the Tribe boasted the third-best passing offense in the nation behind strong-armed quarterback Buddy Lex, and was a darkhorse in national championship talks.
Devore's team was a two-touchdown underdog, but none of that mattered to Scaturo, the U.S. Army veteran turned starting signal caller for the '48 Bonnies.
"Surprisingly, I wasn't a bit nervous heading into that game," he said. "Maybe it was my age. I was 24 due to the time I spent in the service. I didn't let the big games get to me and wasn't afraid of making mistakes."
With an air of confidence still lingering from the BC game, and with the Forness Field home crowd of 11,000 at its side, neither was the rest of that Bona team. The Brown Indians could play with anyone in the country, Scaturo had thought, and they were finally showing it on a crisp October afternoon.
Trailing 6-0 after a "Flying" Cloud touchdown jaunt, and with less than a minute remaining in the opening half, the Brown and White took the ball at their own 26-yard line. Running backs Bob Kay and Leo Haggerty, taking turns churning out chunks of yardage, moved the Indians to their own 44. But with time running out, Bona was forced into a passing situation.
Enter Scaturo and winged-footed Fighting Irish transfer Phil Colella, whom many believed to be the best running back in the region.
"Colella came in as a substitute with a play," Scaturo said. "It was a passing play, up to the right, which means that he as a halfback would go in motion and then go up, and up would be all the way."
All the way, indeed. Scaturo faded back into a well-protected pocket and slung a 54-yard pass into the outstretched arms of Colella, who scampered past Tribe defensive backs Cloud and Bob Bruce for the tying touchdown, all as the second quarter came to an end. Frank Ferris, a 150-pound backup guard, added the extra point and the 7-6 halftime score would go on to be the final tally.
When the concluding whistle blew, the Bonaventure defense had held Lex to just 5-of-18 passing while picking off two of those attempts. And it was Lex who missed the extra point on the only occasion the Bonnies allowed Cloud into the end zone.
The Monday, Oct. 25 edition of the Olean Times Herald summed the game up best: "The Bona touchdown and the resulting - and very much essential - extra point came about in typical story-book fashion," it read. "In fact, if the Hollywood script writers require a plot along fantastic lines they need go no further than Forness Stadium's game of last Saturday."
For Scaturo, who found himself in the starting role only because of a career-ending injury to starter Dave Curtain in the off-season, it was one of the fondest memories of his playing career.
"Because it's what won the game for us," he said. "I threw a ball that was the winning touchdown. It didn't matter what else I did during the game, it didn't matter.
"Go to the Hall of Fame room at St. Bonaventure and look up Colella, he's got a plaque in there. And you'll see the script on there that he won the game catching a pass against William and Mary. It's right there on his plaque."
The win over William and Mary gave the Brown Indians a 3-0-1 record and vaulted them to No. 39 in the nation, the highest a Bonaventure football team had ever been ranked. They finished the season - arguably the best in school history - at 7-1-1, ranking fifth in the country among Catholic football schools, trailing only Notre Dame, Santa Clara , Villanova and Boston College .
And though he ended up making the most important play of the season, the humbled and unassuming 82-year-old Scaturo will tell you the Brown Indians' success was a team effort.
"We had guys like Frank LoVuolo, Mitch Smiarowski and Dick Miller who were the real leaders of our team," he said. "And there were many more just like them. They were good players … all-around good players. We had a very good season because of them."