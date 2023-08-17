OLEAN — Have you ever thought about opening your home to a child in need? Would you like to change the life of a child in your community?
The Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services will hold an information meeting for people considering becoming a foster parent on Thursday, Aug. 24, from 6-8 p.m. at Jamestown Community College’s Magnano Room in the Cutco Theater Building.
The purpose of the informational meeting is to provide information to all families that have expressed an interest in being foster care/adoptive resources for children within the community.
Social Services staff will be on hand to explain the options and the certification process. Please attend the meeting and feel free to ask questions that you may have regarding the certification process.
For more information and to RSVP for the meeting, please contact Foster Home Finder/Adoption Caseworker Amanda Clute at (716) 701-3668 or Melissa Frary at (716) 701-3692.