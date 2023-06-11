ST. BONAVENTURE — An early goal proved to be the difference Sunday afternoon as Olean 1854 FC suffered a shutout loss at the hands of Polonia Legacy.
Olean snapped a two-match winning streak and moved to 4-2, dropping to third of 10 teams in the Buffalo & District Soccer League’s Championship Division. After scoring once a week ago (1-0 victory over Buffalo Italia FC), Olean’s offense could not bounce back as it was shut out for the second time this season.
“They got a deflection within the first 10 minutes that found its way in,” Olean 1854 FC manager Mike Martel said. “Other than that they maybe had one other opportunity. We were able to put pressure on them throughout both halves but just couldn’t put it home.”
Polonia Legacy, now second in the Championship at 5-1, avenged a 2-1 loss to Olean on April 30 in Elma. NMB FC still holds first place at 6-0.
Olean 1854 FC resumes Championship Division play next Sunday, June 18, visiting 10th place Crimson Fire FC (0-4-2) in Grand Island.