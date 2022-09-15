FILLMORE — The two engaged in a pair of five-set, see-saw regular season battles and staged a competitive match in the Section 5 Class D3 championship game last fall.
Perhaps it was no surprise, then, that the Fillmore and Houghton girls volleyball teams went the full five sets in their first pairing this season.
Jess Prentice posted a near-triple-double of 14 kills, 10 digs and nine aces as Houghton pulled out a thrilling 20-25, 25-15, 23-25, 25-20, 15-13 victory in an Allegany County matchup Thursday night. The Panthers not only rallied from deficits of 1-0 and 2-1, but avenged one of those regular season setbacks from last year and a four-set loss to the Eagles in the sectional title match.
Jessica Adenuga piled up 19 kills to go with five blocks, six digs and two aces while Abby Reitnour added 20 assists, six digs and four aces for Houghton. Zoe Hubbard logged 15 assists and three aces, Skylar Gaddy had four aces and six kills and Abby Engler chipped in seven digs for Fillmore (2-2).
CCAA CENTRAL Southwestern 3, Allegany-Limestone 0
JAMESTOWN — Two nights after taking down Olean in four sets, Southwestern secured a sweep of Allegany-Limestone.
Lauren Cotter racked up 17 kills, adding five digs and five aces, to pace the Trojans, 25-12, 25-19, 25-18. Arrington Restivo (4 aces) handed out 24 assists and Jaidyn Newhouse chipped in four kills.
For the Gators (3-3), Serena Frederick totaled nine digs and eight kills and Lainey Quattrone had five digs and five kills. Kyrin LaBella posted 14 digs and three aces and Katie Crawford chipped in eight digs.
Olean 3 Fredonia 0
FREDONIA — Michelle Droney (2 aces) posted five kills and Olean bounced back from its first loss of the season — a four-set heartbreaker to Southwestern in which two sets were decided by scores of 26-24 — with a 25-18, 25-12, 25-8 sweep.
Logan Baer facilitated the offense with 12 assists while Jemini Fayson and Amy Campbell each contributed five aces.
The Huskies went to 3-1 while Fredonia fell to 1-4.
Portville 3, Jamestown 0
PORTVILLE — Playing its third match in as many days and coming off a big three-set sweep of St. Mary’s-Lancaster, Portville maintained its momentum with a 25-11, 25-9, 25-5 victory.
Tori Unverdorben led the way with 11 kills and eight digs. Ava Haynes collected 15 digs, five aces and four kills and Lillian Bentley had eight kills and six aces. Additionally, Jillian Stebbins handed out 25 assists with nine aces and Mia Rhinehart chipped in five digs and five aces.
Jamestown fell to 2-2.
CCAA EAST Gowanda 3, Salamanca 1
GOWANDA — Karina Crouse totaled eight digs and two kills and Salamanca battled in the second set before dropping a 25-4, 25-19, 25-6 decision.
Marlee Maybee had five assists, Lezly McComber notched five blocks and Madison Hoag had three aces for the Warriors (1-3).
Gowanda improved to 3-1.
NON-LEAGUE New Life 3, Christian Central 2
WILLIAMSVILLE — Avalyn Rhodes and Marceline Hutter (5 kills) each had four aces and accounted for 26 service points to lead New Life in its season-opener.
New Life roared back from a 2-1 deficit for a 25-22, 22-25, 21-25, 26-24, 15-10 triumph.
“The girls really fought through a lot of first-game nervousness and adversity, and the newness of having a very young team,” NLC coach Sarah Hutter said. “They really did well with their communication to overcome and pull through. It was good to see them working together as a team.”
Claire Schudder accounted for 13 points for Christian Central.