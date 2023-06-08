The United Way of Cattaraugus County has been a continuous supporter of HomeCare & Hospice’s mission to provide compassionate care in rural communities.
With United Way’s funding throughout the years, HomeCare & Hospice has been able to continue to care for patients and their families coping with terminal illness and keep others with short term needs safely in their home.
Following is a letter from Paula Snyder, of Olean, expressing her gratitude for their services:
As I work through these months of losing my husband, Jim, I want to formally thank the entire team at HomeCare & Hospice, along with several individuals who made his final journey as peaceful and comfortable as possible. I never had any anxieties of how hospice could assist him and me as he left me, our family and friends. I knew very well how much aid HomeCare & Hospice would give us.
And true to form, having Jim on hospice at the very beginning of this goodbye was (and always is) the right thing to do. I am sad for those who wait too long to take advantage of the experience, expertise and support I knew we would receive and benefit from, having been HomeCare & Hospice’s first nurse coordinator 30 years ago. Our nurses were my colleagues and my support. Their kindness and knowledge helped me bridge my head and heart when neither could see clearly. The medical director, always willing to step in and take calls at the end — I am forever grateful for his medical guidance and friendship of more than 40 years. As was Jim.
High praise coming from someone who has worked in nursing and leadership in higher education for 44 and 30 years, respectively. Never one mistake, or missed element of care, anticipating every physical need he had during the time she spent with us was, again, a miracle. And to be with us in his final hours and days made him feel so special.
It has taken me this six-month period, as expected, to come out of the shadows of fresh grief and acknowledge all my very special hospice team friends this time, how much you did for us and how much you all meant to me and my Jim.
I wish to thank every member of HomeCare & Hospice, and continued success for all your futures in the vital work you do.