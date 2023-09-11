ANGELICA — Continuous rain did not dampen the spirit of thankfulness that six members of the Angelica Fire and Rescue Department received as the Angelica Farmers’ Market honored first responders on Saturday.
Joshua Ford, Robert Claypool, Dan Blimline, Killian McKnight, Bob Perry and Cody Cronk were honored for the actions they took on a cold winter’s night in February. The six had not been previously honored for their actions.
Trisha Jopson, a member of the department, explained, “Our first responders give tirelessly of themselves, attending trainings for hours on end, getting out of a warm bed at 2 a.m. for a car that has slid off the road in icy conditions, even herding black Angus cows in the dark on the expressway at 4 a.m. If the whistle blows, they are there.
“On Feb. 8th, 2023, the whistle went off for a head-on crash on the I-86 and they showed up,” Jopson continued. “’My guys,’ as I like to call them, routinely practice different scenarios, and are prepared for just about any type of emergency that could arise. While I was not there in person that night, I was listening on the radio, I knew immediately that this was very serious because my guys can cut open a car in a matter of minutes. As time passed, I knew it was grim.”
Jopson said a physician was on the scene and ready to do a field amputation, if necessary.
“My guys made sure it wasn’t,” Jopson said. “Not only did they save the victim’s life, but they saved his legs as well. While numerous agencies turned out for that call and everyone worked together to save him, if it weren’t for our firefighters doing their jobs the others wouldn’t have been able to do that do theirs.”
Jopson said first responders don’t do any of what they do for awards or recognition. The thanks and respect shown by the community is enough of a payment, she said, “but it sure is nice when we can take a minute to let them know how thankful we truly are for their sacrifice and service to the community.”
With the six first responders at the front of the hall, they received a standing ovation from the crowd.
John Eberth of state Sen. George Borrello’s office, and also representing state Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-Big Flats, presented the six honorees with a state proclamation, stating, “We thank you for your service to the community and for the sacrifices you and your family make to ensure the safety of others. You are heroes who walk among us.”
With the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, the deadly terrorist attack on the United States that resulted in 2,979 deaths within 85 minutes, and which today still impacts first responders who were at the scene, just two days away, a moment of silence was held for those who lost their lives in the Twin Towers at the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington and aboard Flight 93 at Shanksville, Pa.