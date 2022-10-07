CLEVELAND — The Guardians were certain of two things: José Ramírez would deliver, and Amed Rosario touched second base.
Cleveland's kids were right.
Ramírez connected for a two-run homer, Shane Bieber dominated Tampa Bay for 7 2/3 innings and the young Guardians played with poise in their postseason debut, beating the Rays 2-1 in the wild-card opener on Friday.
Ramírez's shot off Tampa's Shane McClanahan in the sixth inning — the Rays initially appealed whether Rosario stepped on second — helped Cleveland end an eight-game postseason losing streak and left baseball's youngest team one win from advancing in its first season as the Guardians.
Though short on experience, the Guardians seem to have everything else.
“At this point we’re dealing with what we got in that clubhouse,” Bieber said, brushing off the team's youth. "And that’s a winning ballclub.”
Bieber, rocked in his only other playoff appearance two years ago by the Yankees, was spectacular, allowing just three hits and striking out eight before being lifted the eighth to a thunderous ovation.
Emmanuel Clase took it from there, getting four outs for his first postseason save and finishing a game that took just 2 hours, 17 minutes — the fastest in the postseason since 1999 and Cleveland's quickest since its World Series-clinching win in 1948.
Jose Siri homered for the Rays, who dropped their sixth straight game overall and turn to starter Tyler Glasnow in Game 2 on Saturday to keep their season alive. The series winner plays the AL East champion New York in the Division Series starting Tuesday in the Bronx.
With 17 players making MLB debuts this season, the Guardians entered the playoffs unsure of what to expect. Fortunately, Ramírez and Bieber had been here before, and both came through for the AL Central champions.
With Cleveland down 1-0 after Siri’s homer in the sixth and running out of outs, Ramírez delivered — as usual.
“Nothing surprises me,” Rosario said of his teammate, who is batting .455 with homer and six RBIs in his last three playoff games. "For me, he’s the best player in baseball.”
Bieber wouldn't argue.
“He’s inevitable,” Cleveland's ace said. “To do it right away, that was huge.”
Rosario singled with one out and Ramírez, a four-time All-Star who finished second to Aaron Judge in RBIs in the AL this season, drove a 1-1 changeup over the wall for just his second postseason homer in 97 at-bats.
However, as the red-towel waving fans in Progressive Field screamed, Rays manager Kevin Cash appealed whether Rosario missed second. TV replays showed him slowing and touching the bag, but that didn't give Guardians manager Terry Francona any comfort as the Rays proceeded to challenge.
“When they start huddling like that, you start to get a little nervous,” he said.
Cash couldn't tell whether Rosario missed the bag.
“It was kind of grainy,” he said. “But it certainly looked like there was reason to take a look at it and let’s see what New York had to say.”
While the umpires waited for an official ruling, the crowd spontaneously sang “Jose ... Jose ... Jose,” like never before, prompting Ramírez to pop out for a curtain call. The home run stood and Cleveland had a slim lead it protected.
PHILLIES 6, CARDINALS 3
ST. LOUIS — Philadelphia scored six times in the ninth inning off the stingy St. Louis bullpen, highlighted by a bases-loaded single by Jean Segura, and the Phillies beat the NL Central champion Cardinals 6-3 on Friday.
The Cardinals were poised to put away another close game after Juan Yepez connected for the first go-ahead pinch-hit homer in franchise history with two outs in the seventh.
But after struggling all afternoon against José Quintana and the St. Louis bullpen, the Phillies finally got their powerful offense going against Ryan Helsley. JT Realmuto began the ninth-inning rally with a single, and walks for Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos loaded the bases before the All-Star closer plunked Alec Bohm to score a run.
Andre Pallante gave up Segura’s hit through the right side of the infield that put Philadelphia in front in the franchise's first playoff game since 2011.
Zach Eflin surrendered Nolan Gorman's two-out RBI single in the bottom half, and then struck out Yadier Molina swinging for the final out.
St. Louis had been 93-0 in its playoff history when leading by at least two runs going into the ninth inning, according to Sportradar.
Game 2 of the best-of-three series is Saturday night at Busch Stadium.
MARINERS 4, BLUE JAYS 0
TORONTO (AP) — Luis Castillo and Andrés Muñoz combined on a seven-hitter, and the Mariners won their first postseason game since 2001.
Cal Raleigh hit a two-run homer in Seattle's AL wild-card series opener, and Eugenio Suárez had two hits and two RBIs. Rookie Julio Rodríguez reached base three times and scored twice.
The Mariners can wrap up the series with a win in Game 2 Saturday. The series winner plays AL West champion Houston in the Division Series starting Tuesday in Texas.
Castillo scattered six singles in 7 1/3 innings. He became the first pitcher in Mariners history to throw more than seven scoreless innings in a postseason start.
Making his first career postseason start, Toronto's Alek Manoah gave up four runs in 5 2/3 innings, matching the total he allowed in six September starts.