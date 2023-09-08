GREAT VALLEY — The Great Valley Senior Group will meet Wednesday at the Great Valley Fire Hall.
The doors open at noon, and lunch will be served at 1 o’clock. Bring a dish to pass and own place setting. Come early to visit with friends. Meeting will follow the luncheon. Call Yvonne Darts at (716) 301-0030 for more information.
The group’s last trip for the year is to the Ohio Amish Country Excursion on Monday, Sept. 18. The bus departs at 8 a.m. If you are interested in going, call Barb Sergel at (716)699-2905 or Jean Davis at (716) 945-4223.