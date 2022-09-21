GOWANDA — In a match where the first four sets were decided by five points or fewer, the Ellicottville girls volleyball team took a 2-1 lead over Gowanda Wednesday night, but could not finish off the victory.
Instead, Gowanda prevailed on its home court in a 25-22, 22-25, 24-26, 25-20,15-7 CCAA East thriller.
Dalayla Alexander made 29 digs for the Eagles while Ande Northrup had a team-high 19 assists and Allison Rowland led the way with 14 kills. Natalee Leiper added eight kills and four aces while Gracie Conklin had 13 digs for Ellicottville (3-4).
CCAA EASTPine Valley 3, Salamanca 0SALAMANCA — Pine Valley picked up a road sweep, pulling away after a close first set to beat Salamanca 25-23, 25-9, 25-13.
Faith Papke marked five assists and seven aces for Salamanca while Lezly McComber made a team-high 14 hits.
Silver Creek 3, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0SILVER CREEK — Silver Creek fended off a challenge from visiting Cattaraugus-Little Valley, 25-22, 25-18, 26-24.
Gianna Grabias led Silver Creek (3-6) with seven kills, 11 assists and three aces while Tory Cook had six kills and 11 assists.
CLV fell to 0-6.
NON-LEAGUEHoughton 3, Archbishop Walsh 0OLEAN — Houghton Academy (2-2) rolled to a three-set victory, sweeping Archbishop Walsh 25-10, 25-16, 25-12.
Jessica Adenuga led Houghton with 13 aces and three kills while Jess Prentice made a team-high seven kills.
Arkport/Canaseraga 3, Fillmore 0ARKPORT — Fillmore fell on the road in a 25-16, 25-14, 25-23 sweep.
Skylar Gaddy had seven aces and Zoe Hubbard marked nine assists and three aces for the Eagles (3-3).