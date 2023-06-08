The Girl Scouts of Enchanted Mountains Service Unit (Northeast Cattaraugus) got together for an evening of fun and food at Girl Scout Camp Timbercrest in Randolph.
United Way is a longtime funder of Girl Scouts in Cattaraugus County.
Girls Scouts, Troop Co-leaders and parents join in an Escape Room experience. Girls from all levels participated, from Daisy to Ambassadors, from Kindergarten to 11th grade. Girls were divided into teams and each team had two hours to work together to search for clues, solve puzzles, crack codes, and unlock locks to solve the mystery. When a team was successful at opening all 10 of the rooms, they put together one last Girl Scout themed puzzle and earned their Escape room patch.
This event highlighted two core values for the Girl Scout experience: activities being girl-led as well the Girl Scout sisterhood. By having the girls brainstorm and try solutions to the puzzles, they gain independence and problem-solving skills. Working as a team teaches respect for others, compromise and communications. And of course it has to be fun too — and the girls had a blast!
Everyone also took a break to have hot dogs for dinner and to enjoy spending time together at our beautiful property. Camp Timbercrest is an all-season camp located on 900 beautiful acres of the Allegheny forest in Randolph. It features a 31-acre lake, numerous hiking and horseback riding trails, a central dining hall, cabin and platform tent units and horse stables. For some girls, outdoor experiences can be limited, so Girl Scouts encourages our girls to experience the outdoors through day programs and camp. Through these new experiences, girls gain a respect for nature as well as learning new skills.
It was a great day, and everyone is looking forward to the start of summer camp at Timbercrest in July.