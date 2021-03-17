Business owners should narrow their eyes on a federal court ruling that highlights the need for caution when determining how workers should be compensated.
The Christian Home Healthcare Corp. must pay $1.6 million in back wages and damages because they failed to properly classify hundreds of health aides as regular employees.
Instead, the Pittsburgh home health care agency had been paying the aides as independent contractors.
Anyone who ever has received a 1099 form, instead of a W-2, at tax time knows that the classification has serious consequences. Those paid as contractors receive the 1099 and, generally, owe more taxes. Independent contractor status also impacts unemployment benefits and minimum wage requirements.
The U.S. District Court at Pittsburgh ruled that the company had incorrectly identified 546 home health aides as independent contractors rather than employees, which prevented the aides from receiving overtime pay — a critical concern in that case.
The classification of workers and the standards used in that classification have been debated throughout the U.S. for years. This ruling adds to the case law on the matter.
But, businesses shouldn’t have to parse court decisions to discern the rules by which they operate. Clarity on the matter, while being refined by court rulings, shouldn’t be left solely to the time- and money-consuming legal appeals process.
Pending now is a new federal rule, crafted by the previous administration, that seeks to clarify the contractor-versus-employee debate. The new rule, called the “Independent Contractor Status Under the Fair Labor Standards Act,” was first published on Jan. 7 with an initial effective date of March 8. But the department recently pushed that effective date to May 7.
President Biden’s administration must not continue the delays. The U.S. Department of Labor either should allow the new rule to become the federal standard or should replace it with clear language. As it sits, the pending rule (in part) says the deciding factors should include a business owner’s assessment of whether an individual worker has control over his or her own schedule and whether he or she owns the tools of their respective trade.
The federal Fair Labor Standards Act guarantees a minimum wage for employees and the payment of OT for hours worked beyond 40 in a single week, except for independent contractors (and exempt employees, generally managers.) Over the years, different federal and state agencies and courts have weighed in on the issue with different decisions resulting from the analysis, hence the need for a better and understandable federal rule.
