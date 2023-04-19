ALLEGANY — Senior Andrew Giardini marked three hits and drove in two runs for the Allegany-Limestone baseball team, but the Gators dropped their third straight league game Wednesday night.
Fredonia pulled away late with two runs in the sixth and another in the seventh to claim a 6-3 win in CCAA Div. I play.
Sean Conroy added two hits and scored twice for A-L (1-4, 0-3). The Gators allowed just four hits as Caleb Strade struck out five and walked five and A.J. Riordan threw the final two innings with one walk.
“I thought we played much better tonight. It was a 3-3 game going into the sixth inning, they just pushed across a couple runs. But we had our chances. We keep trying to get better and today we did. We’ll go to Fredonia tomorrow and try it again.”
Fredonia got singles from four different players and Owen Rush and Matt Cash combined for 11 strikeouts on the mound for the Hillbillies.
CCAA IGowanda 14, Olean 4,
5 inningsGOWANDA — Gowanda’s Alex Pachucisnki and Carter Capozzi held Olean to four hits, striking out a combined 11.
Pachucisnki went 3-for-3 with a double to lead the Panthers at the plate.
While Olean (2-4, 2-2) allowed 10 hits, its eight errors concerned coach Les DeGolier more.
“We‘ve got to continue to work on cleaning it up in the field: eight errors is way too much,” OHS coach Les DeGolier said. “We did a little better offensively today but I think we need to work on situational hitting and we had a few too many strikeouts.
“We’ve just got to clean up our game on both sides of the ball … certainly things we’re capable of.”
CCAA IIISalamanca 14, Ellicottville 7SALAMANCA — Jaxson Ross went 2-for-4 with a triple, three RBI and three runs and pitched Salamanca to a victory over a 3 2/3 inning-start.
Ross struck out 11 with four walks, allowing five runs (three earned) on two hits before Zaron Tucker closed over the final 3 1/3 with six strikeouts.
Tucker also hit 2-for-3, driving in two runs, scoring three and walking twice. Cory Holleran also went 2-for-5 with a double and three runs.
For Ellicottville, Hunter Smith went 2-for-5 with two triples, an RBI and two runs. Evan Bauer added two hits.
“It was kind of a crazy game,” Warriors coach Greg Herrick said. “We had too many errors but our pitching bailed us out. We had 17 K’s between Jaxson and Zaron and they really got us out of some situations.
“Happy to get a league win though, every team in this league is good and every league win is important.”
Portville 3,
Silver Creek/Forestville 1PORTVILLE — Ethan Obergfell launched a two-run home run in the fifth inning to push Portville ahead in its season-opening win.
Mario Pascucci added a double and Aidan DeFazio scored twice for the Panthers (1-0).
Luke Petryszak struck out 12 and walked two over five innings and Karsen Padlo threw scoreless innings in relief with two strikeouts and a walk.
“It’s early for us, still, as it’s our first game, so we’re waiting for some of the bats to come alive a little bit,” PCS coach Mike Matz said. “I was very impressed with Ethan and Karsen and Aidan for that matter, they’re all new coming off a successful J.V. year and it’s great to see them fill some critical roles right off the bat.”
Aiden Piccolo struck out nine and walked four over four innings for Silver Creek/Forestville.
North Collins 9, Franklinville 1FRANKLINVILLE — North Collins’ Derek Ebersole held Franklinville to two hits in a complete-game effort, striking out 10 and walking three.
Ebersole, Matthew Warsaw, Austin Kehr (two RBI) and Xander Miller had two hits each for NC (4-1).
For Franklinville (0-3, 0-2), Colin Mooney hit an RBI single and Matthew Spittler marked the only other hit. Spittler and Bretton Blecha both struck out four batters over three innings of work.
AT GOWANDA
R H E
Olean 021 00X X — 4 4 8 Gowanda 455 0XX X — 14 10 4 Lucas Brushingham (0 SO, 4 BB), Cal Vogtli (4) (1 SO, 1 BB) and Aaron Vincent Alex Pachucinski (8 SO, 5 BB), Carter Capozzi (5) (3 SO, 1 BB) and Blake Herman
AT ALLEGANY
R H E
Fredonia 021 002 1 — 6 4 2 Allegany-Limestone 101 010 0 — 3 7 3 Owen Rush (8 SO, 4 BB), Matt Cash (5) (3 SO, 1 BB) and Andrew Cowan Caleb Strade (5 SO, 5 BB), A.J. Riordan (6) (0 SO, 1 BB) and Zane Gleason
AT SALAMANCA
R H E
Ellicottville 102 201 1 — 7 8 7 Salamanca 522 041 X — 14 6 4 Hunter Smith (0 SO, 5 BB), Caedon Wyatt (3) (4 SO, 4 BB), Cameron Mendell (6) (0 SO, 1 BB) and Braylon Wyatt, Hunter Smith (3) Jaxson Ross (11 SO, 4 BB), Zaron Tucker (4) (6 SO, 0 BB) and Cole Urbanski
AT PORTVILLE
R H E
S.C./Forest. 100 000 0 — 1 2 2 Portville 001 020 X — 3 4 2 Aiden Piccolo (9 SO, 4 BB), John Steinwachs (5) (0 SO, 1 BB) and Joe Villafranca Luke Petryszak (12 SO, 2 BB), Karsen Padlo (6) (2 SO, 1 BB) and Drew Langdon
HR:
Ethan Obergfell (P)
AT FRANKLINVILLE
R H E