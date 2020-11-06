FILLMORE — Fillmore (12-0) put the finishing touches on an undefeated boys soccer regular season, defeating Wellsville 2-0 Thursday night.
It is just the second undefeated season in the school’s rich soccer history, coach Jamie Mullen said.
Mitch Ward, who leads the Eagles in scoring, notched his 24th of the season. He also added an assist later in the game. Mason Cool scored the second goal of the game. Alex Ellsworth was credited with an assist.
In net, Dylan Valentine made seven saves for the Eagles in his seventh shutout of the season.
Logan Dunbar made 10 saves for Wellsville (6-2-2).
“Sure, it’s a shortened season, but to go 12 games without any losses or ties is something very few teams accomplish,” Mullen said. “It was a great regular season and I am really proud of the guys. It’s a testimony that we don’t let adversity get to us. It wasn’t an easy game, but this is why we play soccer. We want to win tight games. We are looking forward to the postseason.”
Genesee Valley 0, Scio 0, OT
SCIO — Despite some chances for both sides, nobody could score.
Genesee Valley (3-5-2) had more chances than Scio (2-6-4) to crack the tie. Scio Goalkeeper Cory Bolzan had to fend off 13 chances to keep the game tied.
GV goalkeeper Keegan McKnight only had to make one save for his shutout.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II Houghton 4, Friendship 0
FRIENDSHIP — Henry Sardina scored on either side of halftime while Ronnie Kuan and Duy Le added a first- and second-half goal, respectively, to lead Houghton (4-3 in league).
Jack Prentice added an assist while Le aided in Sardina’s initial goal for the Panthers, whose goalkeeper, Chris Habecker, made 12 saves in a shutout effort.
Atlin Moore made eight saves for Friendship (1-7 league).
Andover/Whitesville 2, Hinsdale 1
HINSDALE — Andover/Whitesville defeated Hinsdale for the second time this season, taking its fourth of its last five contests.
Spencer Cook scored both goals for Andover/Whiteville (4-5-1).
Noah Easterly scored for Hinsdale while Brandon Heyman picked up the assist. Ethan Cashimere had six saves in net for Hinsdale (1-6-2), in the Bobcats’ season finale.
“It was nice to be able to play this season,” Hinsdale coach Devin Kinney said. “I am glad we got out there and got some games in.”
CCAA DIVISION I WEST Olean 9, Dunkirk 1
DUNKIRK — Olean (4-7-1) bounced back in convincing fashion after being shut out by Allegany-Limestone a night prior.
Joe Magro led the way with three goals and three assists while Quintin Allen scored two goals of his own. Andre Frantecangelo, Stephen Hoffman, Dominik Kahle and Al Linderman also scored for the Huskies.
For Dunkirk, Nick Marsowicz scored the lone goal on a Bryson Travis assist.
“The guys were tired,” Olean coach Jim Charles said. “We started slow. Dunkirk scored first and then we got it going and woke up. It was a good win after an emotional loss last night.”
CCAA DIVISION III EAST Ellicottville 6, Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0
SALAMANCA — Bryce Butler scored a hat trick, pacing Ellicottville (8-3-1, 6-0-1).
Clayton Rowland scored twice for the Eagles and Logan Dimpfl added another. Rowland, Dimpfl, Butler, Wyatt Chudy and Mitchell Azcarate each had an assist. Ellicottville plays Portville (6-1-0 in league) tonight in a game that will decide the CCAA East title.
Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley fell to 1-8 to close its season.
ECIC DIVISION III Lake Shore 2, Pioneer 1
YORKSHIRE — Gavin George scored a goal on his Senior Night, but Pioneer couldn’t finish off the game.
George converted a penalty kick, tying the game 1-1. However, Lakeshore broke the tie shortly after on a penalty kick of their own. Caden Waite made eight saves in net for Pioneer (8-5).
“Heartbreaker, well fought game,” said Pioneer coach Sarah Lawson. “We hope to end the regular season on a high note (Friday) at Maryvale.”
NON-LEAGUE Cuba-Rushford 4, Belfast 0
BELFAST — Caden Granger and Nathaniel Cole scored two goals each for Cuba-Rushford (2-6-2).
Jarrett Campbell and Jack Frank combined to make seven saves, sharing time at goalkeeper in C-R’s shutout. Stephen Struckmann made seven saves for Belfast (9-4).