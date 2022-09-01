PITTSBURGH (TNS) — In his first national TV interview since his stroke in mid-May, Democratic U.S. Senate nominee and Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman opened up about some of his lingering health struggles as pressure mounts for him to participate in a debate with his opponent, GOP nominee and celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz.
Fetterman, the former mayor of Braddock, told MSNBC’s Stephanie Rhule late Wednesday that his only remaining issue from his stroke is that he sometimes has trouble with auditory processing and “might miss a word every now and then, or I might mush two words together as the same.”
When Rhule asked whether these issues are connected to any more serious neurological effects from the stroke, Fetterman said these symptoms are limited to his auditory processing and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery “over the next several months.”
But just a few hours before Fetterman’s interview aired, the Washington Post reported that his top advisers said he struggles in “more chaotic” auditory environments, impacting any future plans for a debate. Auditory processing issues are common among stroke survivors.
”We are working to figure out what a fair debate would look like with the lingering impacts of the auditory processing in mind,” Fetterman campaign strategist Rebecca Katztold the Post. “To be absolutely clear, the occasional issues he is having with auditory processing have no bearing on his ability to do the job as senator. John is healthy and fully capable of showing up and doing the work.”
Oz has been launching numerous attacks at Fetterman over his failure to agree to any debates. Oz has agreed to participate in five debates.
The Oz campaign, in a sarcastic statement earlier this week, listed off five debate “concessions” so Fetterman would join the Republican on KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh next week. Those “concessions” included Oz promising not to intentionally hurt Fetterman’s feelings and that the Oz campaign would pay for additional medical personnel Fetterman could need on standby. (Fetterman has since declined the invitation and decried the “concessions.”)
In the prerecorded interview on MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour,” Fetterman appeared beside his wife, Gisele, whom he continues to credit for saving his life by recognizing his symptoms of a stroke.
”Remember that just a little over three months ago, I was in a stroke that really would have ended my life,” Fetterman added.
”Fortunately, I was quickly to the hospital. So I just remind everybody that my health now is robust, and I’m able to live a normal life — driving, going to the grocery store, not looking for crudités,” he added, taking a slight jab at Oz for his “Wegner’s” gaffe that went viral in August.
Fetterman spent much of the rest of the interview making more pointed criticisms of his GOP opponent.
”Desperation is the worst cologne,” Fetterman said, noting that he is leading Oz in the polls.
”[The Oz campaign] figured out that, you know, let’s appeal to folks that get their jollies making fun of a stroke dude,” Fetterman added. “And again, if that’s your story, tell it the way you got to. But he really should own those words, and he just acknowledges that, as a doctor, you are going around making fun of somebody that had a stroke.”
Oz's campaign has doubled down on its attacks of Fetterman's health as it tries to cast his health as a weakness for his electability or his ability to do the job as a U.S. senator. His campaign could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday morning.
Fetterman returned to the campaign trail in recent weeks. He's given a few public speeches where he can be seen sometimes struggling to recall words, and he has limited his interactions with reporters and voters.
