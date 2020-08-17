Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN CATTARAUGUS AND SOUTHEASTERN CHAUTAUQUA COUNTIES... AT 1054 PM EDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 12 MILES NORTH OF FALCONER AND MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 10 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH AND PEA SIZE HAIL ARE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... JAMESTOWN, SALAMANCA, ALLEGANY STATE PARK, FALCONER, JAMESTOWN WEST, FREWSBURG, STOCKTON, NEW ALBION, GERRY, CONEWANGO, ELLINGTON, LEON, CARROLLTON, RANDOLPH, NAPOLI, LITTLE VALLEY, CELORON, CATTARAUGUS, CASSADAGA AND EAST RANDOLPH. THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 86 BETWEEN EXITS 11 AND 23. IF OUTDOORS, CONSIDER SEEKING SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. THIS STORM MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO STATIONS AND AVAILABLE TELEVISION STATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. TIME...MOT...LOC 0254Z 316DEG 9KT 4230 7913