Federal authorities are investigating the death in Wellsville earlier this month of a woman who was set to testify in a drug- and sex-trafficking and bribery case against a Buffalo-area strip club owner.
The Buffalo News’ Dan Herbeck reported Friday that Crystal Quinn, 37, a former exotic dancer, died Aug. 1 in a home on Scott Avenue in Wellsville. A team of FBI agents searched the home for evidence on Aug. 8.
Dylan Foust, an Allegany County coroner, told The News that the cause of Quinn’s death had not been determined and that his office was waiting for the results of toxicology tests to determine if she died of a drug overdose.
Foust told the newspaper he did not see signs of foul play at the home where Quinn was found, and he indicated he was unaware of what the FBI was investigating.
The News, citing four sources, reported the investigation of Quinn’s death is related to the federal case against Peter Gerace Jr., owner of Pharoah’s Gentlemen’s Club in Cheektowaga and a nephew of a reputed organized crime figure in Buffalo. Gerace has pleaded not guilty to charges of drug trafficking, sex trafficking and bribery of a federal drug agent.
Retired DEA Agent Joseph Bongiovanni was arrested on bribery charges in November 2019. He has denied the charges.
According to the News, in 2021, new charges were filed against Gerace and Bongiovanni, who was accused of accepting bribes from drug dealers who he believed were associated with organized crime. Gerace was accused of drug trafficking, sex trafficking and paying bribes to Bongiovanni to keep him clear of trouble.
Quinn’s attorney, Michael L. D’Amico, confirmed to The News that she had agreed to testify against Gerace. He said he spoke to Quinn on the phone the night before she died and “there was nothing she said that gave me any indication that she felt in danger for her life, or that she was suicidal.”
However, D’Amico told The News Quinn was “afraid, scared” in early March when someone left dead rats on two cars outside the Depew home where she was living.
“She never indicated to me that she felt that she would be harmed by Peter Gerace,” D’Amico said, adding that it’s “also very possible” that her death could have simply been the result of a tragic overdose.
Then News reported that federal prosecutor Joseph M. Tripi, while he did not use Quinn’s name, discussed the death of a key witness during a federal court appearance on Aug. 3, two days after Quinn died. The prosecutor lamented at the time that the witness would have testified for the prosecution if the trial of Gerace and Bongiovanni had not been postponed from its original June 21 start date.
The News reported it obtained court records showing that Quinn was arrested in February by FBI agents, who accused her of using Facebook to send vulgar and threatening messages to another former exotic dancer who was expected to testify for the prosecution in Gerace’s trial.
Quinn was charged with felony witness tampering, but the charges against her were dropped on April 6, at Tripi’s request, court records show.