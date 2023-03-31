ST. BONAVENTURE — Father Stephen Mimnaugh has been named vice president for mission integration at St. Bonaventure University, President Dr. Jeff Gingerich announced Friday.
“Father Stephen has already made an impact on our university community in the short time he’s been at St. Bonaventure,” Gingerich said. “He brings tremendous organizational experience and has a deep understanding of the university’s mission and values, which are informed by our Franciscan tradition.”
Mimnaugh takes over May 1 for father Xavier Seubert, who has served as interim vice president since last June.
“I can’t thank Father Xavier enough for his willingness to step forward last year and the contributions he’s made to our university community during my first year in office,” Gingerich said. “I’ll be forever grateful for his wisdom and support.”
Mimnaugh was named interim university chaplain in August 2022. Prior to relocating to St. Bonaventure in January 2022, he was pastor of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Tampa, Florida, a thriving downtown parish of 1,600 families.
During his tenure as pastor, the parish was honored by Catholic Charities Diocese of St. Petersburg, Inc. for its commitment to serving Tampa’s homeless during the pandemic.
“I’m very excited to assume this new role at St. Bonaventure and am grateful to Dr. Gingerich,” Mimnaugh said. “In my Franciscan life, I have lived and ministered in many different settings. St. Bonaventure strives to live our Franciscan values. Compassion, wisdom, and integrity seem to be in short supply in our world. These are the gifts we can exemplify together.”
Mimnaugh holds master’s degrees in urban policy from the University of Pennsylvania, in theology and pastoral ministry from the Washington Theological Union, and in social welfare from the City University of New York; and a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Vermont. His academic research has focused on homelessness, supportive housing, public policy, and the role of community in poverty interventions.
After graduating from Vermont, Mimnaugh worked in commercial banking for three years before entering the diocesan seminary. But two years later, he discerned that God was not calling him to the diocesan priesthood. Transitioning to real estate finance, Mimnaugh soon relocated to his adopted home of Philadelphia.
Ten days after the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Mimnaugh contacted the Franciscan Friars of Holy Name Province. he recalls asking the question, “If I knew today was my last day on Earth, would I be satisfied with how I had spent my life?”
Ordained in 2009, Mimnaugh spent 11 years ministering in New York City at St. Francis of Assisi Church and St. Francis Friends of the Poor, Inc., one of the city’s first permanent supportive housing providers.
In March 2020, the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic began to take a significant toll on New York City. Mimnaugh worked daily on the St. Francis Breadline, the country’s longest continuously operating ministry of its kind. Serving the Breadline’s 250 guests every morning “gave him purpose” during the early pandemic lockdown.
Mimnaugh served as board member of several nonprofits, including Habitat for Humanity NYC, and was founding board chair of Habitat NYC Community Fund, a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) that supports the development and preservation of affordable housing.