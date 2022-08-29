WELLSVILLE — Cornell Cooperative Extension will host a fall soil pH clinic from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at WJQZ Radio Station, 82 Railroad Ave.
Join the team of master gardeners from Cornell Cooperative Extension Allegany County for the clinic. Community members are encouraged to bring up to four soil samples (sandwich bag-sized) for free pH measurement. Testing the pH of soil is a free way to get information about it and get some advice for garden or house plants.
For more information visit the Cornell Cooperative Extension Allegany County website at allegany.cce.cornell.edu/events, or contact Cristian Acosta at (585) 268-7644 ext. 14 or cfa34@cornell.edu.