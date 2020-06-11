It was a hot afternoon in the desert of Arabia. Bilal, an Ethiopian slave, was tied with ropes, laid on burning hot sand, and a large boulder was placed on his chest. The sun was almost roasting him alive, and he was even denied water. Ummaya ibn Khalaf, his polytheist owner, was angry at him for his persistence of faith in one true God. Bilal had no idea when he passed out, but when he opened his eyes, everything was completely different. Abu Bakar, one of the first Muslims, had purchased him and set him free upon the instructions of Prophet Muhammad PBUH. Bilal, who was once a slave, became an honored companion of the Prophet. The second caliph, Umar bin Kahattab used to call Bilal “sayyidina” (our leader).
It took almost 1,400 years later for the rest of the world to eradicate slavery. Even afterward, blacks faced extreme prejudice and segregation in schools and public places. After Martin Luther King’s movements, many finally believed that blacks could enjoy freedom and equality as human beings. But, it didn’t end there.
Trayvon Martin, aged 17, was learning about civil rights movements in high school. He was walking back from a convenience store in 2012, with Skittles and Arizona Iced Tea in his hands, when he was fatally shot by a white man who became suspicious after seeing a black teenager walking on the street with a hoodie on. George Zimmerman was acquitted of all the charges in 2013. The gun which was used to kill Trayvon became a firearm icon when it was reportedly sold for more than $100,000. Tamir Rice was only 12 years old, when he was killed just for playing with a toy gun. George Floyd was begging, “I can’t breathe”, but a white police officer continued to apply knee pressure on his neck even after he became unresponsive. George, unlike Bilal, never opened his eyes again.
The Quran repeatedly teaches against arrogance, racism and tribal pride. In Surah Hujuraat, Allah strictly forbids believers to insult, make fun of others or call others by derogatory names at national and individual levels (Quran 49:11). Allah further says in the Quran, “O mankind, indeed, We have created you from a single male and a single female, and made you into nations and tribes so that you may know and learn from each other. Indeed the most noble of you near Allah is the one who is most righteous.” (Quran 49:13).
Allah has made mankind in different colors and ethnicities, speaking different languages to make this world beautiful, not for us to claim superiority over one another. “And from His signs is the creation of the skies and the earth and the diversity of your languages and your colors. Indeed in that are signs for the people of knowledge”.(Quran 30:22).
In his last sermon, about 1,400 years ago, Prophet Muhammad said, “ All mankind is from Adam and Eve. An Arab has no superiority over a non-Arab, nor a non-Arab has superiority over an Arab. A white has no superiority over black, nor a black has any superiority over white except by piety and good action.”
Can we in America, a scientifically advanced and educated country, urge each other to respect all humans equally regardless of their race, ethnicities and religion, and give all children of Adam the respect Allah has given them?
Dr Shazia Siddiqi
Islamic Society of Southern Tier.