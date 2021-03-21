ALBANY — Environmentalists are happy with the way the state budget is coming together, at least so far.
The Senate is calling for a revival of $3 billion bond act vote in November and the Assembly is looking to add another $100 million to the existing $300 million Environmental Protection Fund.
That’s in addition to the $500 million that Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to spend for clean water infrastructure projects like rehabilitated water and sewer systems. Lawmakers also put that measure in both their proposals.
Many are hoping that all of these measures end up in the final budget which is being negotiated between lawmakers and Cuomo and is due at the end of the month.
“New Yorkers will benefit from this much-needed funding, which will result in good-paying jobs and cleaner water,” said Kate Kurera, Deputy Director of Environmental Advocates NY.
The jobs portion may be a selling point, especially if the $3 billion bond issue is approved in the budget and goes to voters for a public referendum in November.
The original name offered by Cuomo, the Restore Mother Nature Act, wasn’t polling well, said advocates who say that gaining passage by voters will likely require a publicity campaign.
The Senate version offered this month calls it the Clean Water, Green Jobs, Green New York Bond Act.
Originally set for a November 2020 vote, the bond issue was taken off the table last summer at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic amid worries about how voters might react to an ambitious borrowing and spending plan.
The bond act would help fund storm resiliency initiatives such as wetland restoration for flood prevention and better infrastructure. The Cuomo administration and environmentalists believe that the recent bad storms and disasters such as Superstorm Sandy and Hurricane Irene are still fresh enough in people’s minds to support such a move.
The $300 million Environmental Protection Fund pays for a wide range of measures ranging from wild land purchases to park improvements, as well as conservation measures and maintenance in the Adirondacks, Catskills and Long Island coast.
Early on in the pandemic, there were fears that fund, which has been in danger of being raided for other uses, could be cut, but no one is proposing that at this time.
“The Assembly went above and beyond by proposing a $100 million increase,” said Cathy Pedler, director of advocacy for the Adirondack Mountain Club.