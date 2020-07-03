Entry deadline for the Penn-York Junior Golf League is today.
More information and entry blanks can be found at https://swnynwpa.com/penn-york-junior-golf/.
The schedule, five Monday stops, is: Elkdale (Salamanca, July 6), Pennhills (Bradford, July 13), Wellsville (July 20), Pine Acres (Bradford, July 27) and Bartlett (Olean, Aug. 3).
There will be specific COVID-19-related rules that Elkdale has set forth, and all parents and players will receive an email listing them either by Saturday.
Tee-times for Monday’s opener at Elkdale can be accessed via the web site listed above.
The six Penn-York divisions are as follows:
Div. 1 Boys 16-18 – regular tees, 18 holes
Div. 2 Boys 14-15 – regular tees, 18 holes
Div. 3 Boys 12-13 – front tees, 9 holes
Div. 1 Girls 14-18 – front tees, 9 holes
Div. 3 Girls 12-13 – front tees, 9 holes
Div. 4 Boys, Girls 11-and-under – modified tees, 9 holes