PITTSBURGH (TNS) — At one point during EQT Corp.'s fourth quarter earnings call, its CEO Toby Rice said that "the answer is the Marcellus."
He was talking about building more pipelines to New England, but not just that. In Rice's telling, it's the answer to energy prices in the U.S., to climate ambitions in Europe, to energy poverty across the globe and to EQT's investors.
He's not the only Appalachian gas CEO to make this case, but with EQT's heft as the largest natural gas producer in the country, with nearly 1 million acres under lease, he's hoping his voice carries.
EQT is leaning in to the industry's designation as a clean energy source, at least according to a recent call by European Union. Gas won a clean spot in EU taxonomy, a classification system for sustainable investments to meet EU climate goals, earlier this month.
Rice said he regards developments in Europe, where energy prices are higher and supply is at times constrained and quasi-reliant on Russia, as foreshadowing what areas of the U.S. might experience if more pipelines aren't built to get the glut of Appalachian gas out of this region.
EQT is pursuing such deals, including internationally, company leaders said. In a presentation, EQT said that it expects rating agencies to give it investment-grade status later this year, which will help the company get contracts to ship its gas abroad.
"There are higher-priced markets where people are paying higher prices for energy and if we can get infrastructure in place, then we can connect low cost ... Appalachia gas to these higher-priced markets," he said. "And that's going to create a tremendous opportunity for our investors and also a tremendous cost saving opportunity for millions of Americans and billions of people around the world."
At times, Rice seemed like he was making a speech to a global audience of policy makers.
"The macro events that we are seeing are forcing a conversation grounded in reality. We believe that conversation will end with a significant call on U.S. natural gas and EQT, America's natural gas champion, will be ready to answer that call."
Rice made clear that he is ready to play on the global stage by repositioning natural gas as the most meaningful and immediate substitute to coal.
Rice also touted the company's efforts to sell the gas certified as "responsibly sourced" at a premium, citing 10 recent deals. Increasingly, the industry is engaging third party firms to examine wellsite conditions and operations, looking for variables such as methane leakage and water use.
EQT sees this as a means for "restoring the reputation of natural gas" — winning over climate-conscious consumers and countries and opening markets where environmental performance is prized.
He decried the delays in the construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, a project to bring Appalachian gas to utilities and customers in southeastern states which has been on a legal rollercoaster for years. The courts invalidated some environmental permits as recently as last month.
The pipeline, which was supposed to begin operations this year, likely won't and that will impact EQT, company leaders said — a little in 2022 and more significantly next year. Its developer, Pittsburgh-based Equitrans Midstream Corp., reports earnings next week and is expected to provide a revised timetable for the project.
Despite a profitable fourth quarter, EQT posted a $1.2 billion loss for the year, or $3.58 per share, compared with a loss of $968 million, or $3.71 per share during in 2020.
The company also announced its plans for 2022. Capital spending will range between $1 billion and $1.1 billion, with more than half of that money directed at developing wells in southwestern Pennsylvania.
