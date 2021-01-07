As if there weren’t already enough to wonder and worry about when it comes to the spread of COVID-19 within schools and among students and staff.
Now, a prolific local solicitor for many school districts in southwestern Pennsylvania is casting shade on an effort by unionized teachers to gather information about noncompliance with health guidelines.
The schoolyard antics must stop.
Unions representing teachers in Pennsylvania have created online platforms for staff and community members to report violations of pandemic rules. That prompted Ira Weiss, a widely respected attorney who represents many school districts (the teachers’ employers) to label the unions hypocritical, contending in a public statement to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that irresponsible behavior by staffers outside of school plays a part in COVID-19 spread.
Mr. Weiss is no doubt correct. Odds are, there are some staffers somewhere who have not adhered to all public health guidelines all the time.
Equally undoubtedly, there may be a bit of stratagem involved in the unions’ efforts: perhaps a tool to deflect any blame for virus spread from their members to their employer and the employer’s teaching protocols. This is to be expected. After all, the unions (the American Federation of Teachers of Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania State Education Association) are tasked with protecting and representing the interests of their members.
Let’s not be distracted from the most important consideration: the health and welfare of students, staff and the community. In the end, the districts and the unions are on the same side. The enemy is the virus, not each other.
Regardless of any ulterior underlying motivations (and, really, this kind of speculation is counterproductive and should cease,) the online platform created by the teachers unions could produce important information that can help school administrators make decisions about the best interests of stakeholders. The web-based form allows reports to be made if incidents arise that are not compliant with the state Department of Education recommendations regarding COVID-19. That’s a good thing. Knowledge is power.
Mr. Weiss has a job to do. It’s to legally protect the school districts he represents and, ultimately, that’s a protection for taxpayers. He contends that there are staffers who are getting sick from ill-advised outside activity that results in teacher shortages. That may be true. And while it is unwise, it is impossible for any employer to fully control. And, more important, it is a specious argument in weighing the value of the online reporting forums. Whatever any individual staffer or teacher does outside the school building does not negate the need for adherence to health guidelines that are supposed to be in place within the school building.
The finger-pointing should end. Energy should be put into the effort to be shoulder-to-shoulder against the pandemic. The online reporting tools are a good idea. The teachers unions should be thanked for their creativity and forward thinking. At the same time, union members should be gently reminded of their personal societal duty to walk the walk of safety.
The blame game is a distraction from the all-important work of educating kids and keeping everyone safe while doing so.
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)