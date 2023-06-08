Eade Fitness 24/7 will be holding the annual Pump and Run to benefit United Way of Cattaraugus County on Friday, July 28, beginning at 5 p.m.
The competition is a combination of a bench press and one mile run. Participant’s bench press a set weight based on age and gender. Each completed bench press rep removes 3.5 seconds from the participant’s run time on the 1 mile. Bench press weight for men is 125 pounds, with teens and over age 60 benching 95 pounds. Bench press weight for women is 65 pounds, with teens and over age 60 using 55 pounds.
After completing the bench press challenge, participants run a 1-mile course, beginning at Eade Fitness and ending at the Four Mile Brewery. An awards ceremony will be held at the Four Mile Brewery immediately following the event.
All proceeds from the event will go toward the United Way of Cattaraugus County annual campaign.
For more information or to register for the event, visit Eade Fitness 24/7 website at https://www.eadefitness.com/