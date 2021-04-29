In the United Methodist tradition, our founder John Wesley gave us Three Basic Rules: Do no harm, do good, and stay in love with God.
One of our former episcopal leaders, Bishop Job, wrote extensively on these rules, calling them Three Simple Rules. However, when studied, they are anything but simple.
In fact, while recently taking a deeper dive on the subject with a small group of disciples at Christ UMC, we were specifically challenged by the realization of how costly doing good is.
According to Doctors Abraham and Watson, “nobody really wants to be a goody-goody person. It smacks of arrogance and self-righteousness. However, when we come across real goodness we are delighted and drawn to it like a hungry person seeks out food when they smell it from afar” because we know this kind of goodness is “deep and costly to practice;” it requires “being merciful in every possible way.”
They go on to explain that it is this mercy “in every possible way,” that makes goodness costly; as it often solicits ridicule, opposition, and even hatred instead of the attention, admiration and applause we often seek and expect.
The negative responses stem from the realization that, in the light of real goodness, how “impoverished” our “ordinary charity” stemming from “cheap goodness” actually is.
It is this awareness of our selfish, attention seeking, “shallow love” that enrages us; even to the point of ridiculing the kind of comprehensive goodness that “refuses to settle for physical or political acts of goodness” only but also “tackles the deep spiritual problems that we can see all around us.”
And it is this shift in response that can limit a person’s and consequently, a community’s ability to do good. When real goodness costs us this much it becomes more likely that we will settle for the cheaper version unless we choose to source our goodness from Goodness itself – God.
“We are so self-centered that many of our acts of kindness and goodness are self-serving;” they are limited to what makes us “feel good and look good.”
And then when we attempt to reach for the real and comprehensive goodness that can facilitate systemic change, we are confronted with our “bondage” to our own “disordered desires,” leaving us to accept that only the mercy of God can create and sustain the transformative goodness we all need to receive and give.
This mercy in every possible way requires a limitless source of mercy and, if we are honest, we know our limitations. Thankfully, we read in Lamentations 3:22-23, “the steadfast love of God never ceases; God’s mercies never come to and end; they are new every morning; great is God’s faithfulness.”
That’s the Good News about goodness! God’s creating, redeeming, and sustaining love to us is waiting for us to cooperate…to allow it to move us beyond what simply feels good and looks good to what is real good for ourselves and for our community.