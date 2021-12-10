TONAWANDA — Jack DeRose made five 3-pointers en route to scoring a game-high 21 points to pace Olean to a 3-0 start, defeating Cardinal O’Hara 56-46 on the road Friday night.
DeRose hit a triple in each quarter to provide consistent offense for the Huskies. Zion James and Stephen Hoffman both scored 10 points for Olean, with James marking nine rebounds, five assists and five steals. Cade Anastasia grabbed eight rebounds.
Olean started fast, leading 19-13 after the first quarter and 31-21 at halftime and maintained its lead into the second half.
Chris Wright led O’Hara with 16 points and Keiyan Clarke added 13 points.
“O’Hara was undermanned, but battled all game,” OHS coach Tim Kolasinski said. “They hurt us on the boards early, but our defensive pressure created turnovers and helped us push the pace and create great scoring opportunities.”
NON-LEAGUE
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 63, Brocton 16
CATTARAUGUS — Kodi Colton and Josh Halterman both had 13 points and three assists as Cattaraugus-LV moved to 3-0.
Halterman had nine of his 13 in the first quarter as the Timberwolves jumped out to a 25-7 lead. John Visnesky racked up 12 points, six rebounds and five steals in the win.
Adam Pfleuger had six points for Brocton (0-3).
WELLSVILLE TOURNAMENT
Fillmore 63, C.G. Finney 58
WELLSVILLE — Zach Sisson tossed in 19 points and Fillmore withstood a barrage of 3-pointers and used a strong second half to down Finney.
Mitch Ward scored 16 points while Will Roeske added 12 for the Eagles, who used a 21-13 third quarter, including nine from Ward, to bring a lead into the fourth. C.G. Finney hit nine treys to Fillmore’s two.
“We got off to a slow start and it felt like Finney couldn’t miss from 3,” Fillmore coach Randy Crouch said. “Mitch really provided some tough offense for us when we were struggling. In the end we made enough plays and got enough stops, but Finney made us really work to get it to Will inside, and hopefully some guys grew up a little tonight and learned how to play off of him.”
Josh Saurez had a team-best 19 points for Finney.
Wellsville 65, Cuba-Rushford 22
WELLSVILLE — Alex Perkins had an all-around game of 11 points, seven rebounds, five steals and four assists to power Wellsville.
Eli Schmidt racked up 16 points while Cody Costello contributed 10 points and six assists and Connor Ferguson added a team-best 11 rebounds and four helpers for the Lions (2-2), who bounced back from a Wednesday loss to Allegany-Limestone with a convincing victory.
Wellsville held C-R scoreless over the first quarter and took a 34-5 lead into the break. The Lions will meet Fillmore in today’s championship game (2:30 p.m.).
“We came out with a lot of energy and set the tone early,” Wellsville coach Raymie Auman said. “Looking forward to a tough matchup against Fillmore tomorrow.”
Jack Frank had a team-best 11 points for the Rebels (1-1), who will take on C.G. Finney in the consolation game.
COWANESQUE VALLEY TOURNAMENT
Jasper-Troupsburg 52, Genesee Valley 14
WESTFIELD, Pa. — Genesee Valley fell to 0-3 with its third-straight loss of 17 or more points.
No further information was made available to the Times Herald.