OLEAN — A daughter, Kehlani Jupin, was born Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Olean General Hospital to Tamara Crunetti and Eric Jupin of Olean.
The baby, who weighed 5 pounds, 15.5 ounces, has an older brother, William, 4.
