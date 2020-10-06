ALBANY (TNS) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo outlined a new strategy Tuesday meant to contain coronavirus clusters emerging in some parts of New York.
The new approach includes limits on activities, businesses and schools, but only in specific areas designated by the state. The boundary lines won’t be based on zip codes or census tracts, but rather on data showing where cases are actually occurring, Cuomo said.
The clusters could eventually lead to community spread, he added.
“That is the natural evolution of things unless we intervene and stop the cycle,” Cuomo said. “When you see the cluster, you have to stop it at that point.”
The clusters getting new restrictions so far are located in Rockland and Orange counties, Binghamton, Brooklyn and Queens. Cuomo said the state will be in touch with local officials on the exact boundaries of the cluster zones.
The clusters themselves will get the most severe restrictions. Surrounding areas will also get new rules, but they will be less harsh.
Rules in state-designated red zones include:
• Houses of worship limited to 25% of their total capacity and 10 people maximum.
• Mass gatherings of any kind are prohibited.
• Nonessential businesses are closed.
• Dining is limited to takeout only.
• Schools close for in-person classes and switch to remote learning.
Orange zone rules:
• Houses of worship limited to 33% of their total capacity and 25 people maximum.
• Gatherings are limited to 10 people indoors and outdoors.
• High-risk nonessential businesses are closed, including gyms and personal care providers.
• Dining is limited to outdoors only with a maximum of four people per table.
• Schools close for in-person classes and switch to remote learning.
Yellow zone rules:
• Houses of worship limited to 50% of their total capacity.
• Mass gatherings limited to 25 people indoors and outdoors.
• Businesses remain open.
• Indoor and outdoor dining limited to a maximum of four people per table.
• Schools remain open, but must complete mandatory testing of students, teachers and staff at in-person buildings.
The virus clusters in Orange and Rockland counties, Brooklyn and Queens, will include red zones surrounded by areas with some of the lighter restrictions, Cuomo said. The Binghamton cluster will only be subject to yellow zone rules for now.
The rules can go into effect as soon as tomorrow. Local officials can choose to delay them until Friday at the latest if they need time to prepare.
The positive test rate for the virus in the hot spots being monitored by the state was 5.5% on Monday. The statewide positive rate was 1.45%.
The positive-test rate in Western New York Monday was 1.6%, up from 1.2% on Sunday and 1.1% Saturday and Friday. The region had the fourth-highest positive-test rate in the state, with Mid-Hudson (2.5%) and Central New York and the Southern Tier (1.8%) the only regions higher.
Patient hospitalizations on Monday increased by 60 over Sunday to 705, while there were 118 patients newly admitted. The number ICU patients increased nine to 158 and there were 72 ICU patients with intubation (+2 from Sunday).
There were nine new COVID-19 deaths in the state on Monday, pushing New York's confirmed total to 25,536.
Cuomo also said New Mexico has been added to New York state's COVID-19 travel advisory, requiring individuals who have traveled to New York from areas with significant community spread to quarantine for 14 days.
The full, updated travel advisory list is as follows:
Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Idaho, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin, West Virginia and Wyoming.