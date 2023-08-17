PORTVILLE — The question is already being asked. Will Cummins Cider Mill in Portville be open this season?
The iconic cider mill at 159 Portville-Ceres Road was last open for the 2018 season, which typically lasted from September into November.
Owner Donald Leilous said in the Fall of 2019 that he couldn’t fully staff the cider mill and bakery. The next year, COVID-19 hit and the cider mill was again closed. The building’s exterior was also renovated after 2018.
While Leilous has not publicly said whether he’ll open the cider mill next month, he recently told a friend that it will remain closed as he continues to look for a buyer.
“He’s not going to open it. He’s looking to sell it,” his friend told the Olean Times Herald on Thursday. He said didn’t have a way to contact Leilous, but would give him a message the next time he stops by Southern Tier Polaris in Westons Mills, which he used to own.
A message left at a Little Genesee, Pa. residence listed for Leilous was not returned.
Cummins Cider Mill traditionally opened by Labor Day. Besides the sweet smell of sweet apple, the aroma of nearly 20 kinds of donuts and the favorites, apple cider donuts and apple fritters, filled the air.
The cider mill was opened in 1958 by Vern Cummins, who had earlier started making cider in Allegany. He sold it in the mid-1980s. Leilous purchased the mill in 2002 from Connie Nowak.
Portville Supervisor Tim Emley was disappointed that it appears the cider mill won't reopen. "It's too bad," he said."The place was a local favorite."
The last post on Cummins Cider Mill Facebook page was Sept. 20, 2018 from a customer who stopped at the cider mill. The cider mill had nearly 3,000 likes and followers on Facebook.
Meanwhile, Facebook posts on Thursday raised the question as to whether the cider mill would be closed again this year.
Dee Bunk Hatch of Portville posted: “Year after year this conversation about the Portville Cider Mill happens. It’s been over five years - at this point people really need to just assume it’s permanently closed.”
That prompted a question: “So it’s closed?”
“IDK,” Bunk-Hatch replied. “We better ask again in a month, just in case.”
Most of the comments simply stated: “No on wants to work.”
When someone else suggested Mayer Bros. cider mill in Buffalo, Cindy Becker-Hatch agreed it was an option, but added: “They sure don’t have the donuts Portville had. I miss the Portville Cider Mill.”
“I do miss their donuts for sure,” Dee Bunk-Hatch replied. She added she thought it would be a good location for a year-round bakery with all the traffic on Route 417.
The Friends of Portville Facebook page also exploded recently with questions about whether the Cummins Cider Mill would reopen this season after being closed for the past five years.
Some post indicated Leilous had hoped to reopen this fall, while others listed the reasons it would stay closed — largely due to the difficulty of hiring staff.
"I remember in elementary school, we took a field trip there to see how they made apple cider," wrote Tia Torrey on he Friends of Portville Facebook page.
"I'd like to see it open like the way it was way back in the day," wrote William Pearsall "They always had great donuts."