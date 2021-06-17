OLEAN — Cattaraugus County has two licensed Family-Type Homes for Adults, but there is a great need for more.
These private homes provide an atmosphere of family living for adults who are unable to live on their own. This service is provided by people who have a desire to help others and have extra room in their homes.
Each home is limited to a maximum of four residents unrelated to the provider. The homes are certified by New York State Office of Children and Family Services. County departments of social services are available to assist with the application process, inspections and placement of residents.
Residents in the program are 18 and older who cannot live alone because of advanced age, physical or developmental disabilities, yet do not require skilled medical or nursing services provide in nursing homes.
These residents are not limited to the family care home. Many go to sheltered workshops, schools or senior citizen centers and take part in other activities throughout their community.
Residents are referred by hospitals, doctors, public and private agencies and county departments of social services.
Providers may be renters or homeowners, but must have adequate light, ventilation and meet certain standards set by the Office of Children and Family Services. Residents pay for these services.
For more information, call Cattaraugus County Adult Protection Services at (716) 373-8070 or email CattFamilyTypeHomes@dfa.state.ny.us.