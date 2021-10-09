COUDERSPORT, Pa. — In a game that for three quarters, Coudersport had no business winning, the Falcons came alive in the fourth to stun Otto-Eldred 30-28 on Homecoming night.
The first half was a defensive slugfest, with both teams trading possessions and punts. With nine minutes to go in the first quarter, Ryan Love ran for a 20-yard touchdown to give O-E the lead. Quarterback Gavin Jimerson threw to Hunter App for a two-point conversion and the Terrors took an 8-0 lead.
In the second quarter, an 18-yard touchdown run from Ethan Ott gave the Falcons new life, as they went into halftime down just 8-6.
Coming out of half, both teams started slow until Jimerson hit Chance Palmer on a deep strike down the sideline, giving O-E a 14-6 lead they would rapidly add to in the fourth. Scoring twice in three minutes of game time, Otto took a 28-6 lead with 10 minutes remaining. Chunk plays came freely, like a 50-yard run to set by Brendan Magee to set up a Jimerson quarterback draw for a score. And Palmer bowled over defenders to score from six yards out.
But Coudy didn’t quit, and if you can’t put a team away, they’ll just come back, as Otto found out. The Falcons rattled off 24 straight points with under 7:30 left to go in the game.
The offense did not start magically churning out yards, the holes in the running game didn’t get wider or more common, the team simply refused to go down, and created its own luck.
It started on a trick play, as quarterback Gavyn Ayers pitched the ball to Logan Ruter, who threw it 30-yards down field to hit James Culvey for a 55-yard touchdown strike that brought life back into the homecoming crowd.
The defense took over from there. Xander Brown read a screen play perfectly, intercepting the pass and taking it 37-yards to the house to light an absolute fire under the Coudersport grandstand.
On the next O-E possession, Jimerson fumbled on an end-around when four Coudy defenders came screaming through the line. Ayers recovered and took the rock in for a touchdown, while Logan Ruter ran right up the middle and through two defenders to secure the two-point conversion.
“It was a heart-attack game,” said head coach Frank Brown afterwards. “When we scored, it came in bunches, we’ve had the tailback pass in our arsenal for a while now… (Brown) got that pick six, we got another, then we got the fumble return, and it’s a great homecoming.”
SECTION 5 CLASS D
Bolivar-Richburg 9, Caledonia-Mumford/Byron-Bergen 7
CALEDONIA — Hunter Stuck drilled what proved to be the game-winning field goal in the second quarter as B-R left Cal-Mum with a narrow, but big league win.
Kadin Tompkins had an 11-yard touchdown run in that second period to give the Wolverines a 7-0 lead before Stuck connected on a 22-yarder to give B-R a much-needed two score advantage. And while the B-R offense did just enough, its defense again put forth a dominating effort.
Lloyd Kinnicutt racked up 12 tackles while Cam MacDonell had eight stops for the Wolverines, who surrendered just 110 total yards, and none through the air as C-M/B-B finished 0-for-3 passing, and whose effort allowed B-R to hold a 53-31 advantage in plays and a 15-5 edge in first downs.
Coach Steve Smith’s team has yet to allow more than a single touchdown in a game all year and has given up just 30 points in six games on the season, with two shutouts. Offensively, Landon Danaher had a team-best 17 carries on 70 yards and B-R could have added one more score to its total, but chose to take a knee at the 6-inch line after a long drive in the waning seconds.
“More than half their yards came on one play,” Smith noted. “Defensively, we did a pretty darn good job.” Of the final drive, he added, “We certainly had the opportunity for more than one touchdown (on the night). We were down there to score. And maybe (16 points) would have looked a little better, but we felt it was better to take the knee and get out of there.”
Smith said as far he knew, in all the years he’s been around the program, it was the Wolverines’ first win over a Caledonia-Mumford-based team since 2004 after several one-sided losses over the last 15 years.
“All in all, we feel really good about the win. I was around in 2004, and that’s the last time I can remember being a part of a win over Cal-Mum. To feel like we controlled the game … we come out of here with a pretty good feeling.”
The Wolverines have won five in a row following a season-opening loss to Alexander, and now sit tied with Avon for second place in the league standings after Oakfield-Alabama/Elba beat Avon 24-7 on Friday night.
Alexander sits fourth at 4-1.
SECTION 6 CLASS C SOUTH
Allegany-Limestone 48, Gowanda/Pine Valley 14
GOWANDA — Matthew Giardini scored three touchdowns, two rushing and one receiving, to pace Allegany-Limestone (3-3, 1-3) in its first divisional victory in C South.
Gabe Ramadhan threw two touchdown passes for the Gators, to Matthew and Andrew Giardini.
Kevin Edwards-Hardy also had two rushing touchdowns for A-L.
Anthony DeCapua made six point-after-touchdown kicks and ran in a touchdown one day after scoring two goals for the Gators’ boys soccer team.