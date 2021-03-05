OLEAN — An 67-year-old woman from Cattaraugus County died of COVID-19 on Friday.
Her death from respiratory failure was the 87th death of a county resident from COVID-19 since the first death was confirmed April 23.
There were also 12 new COVID-19 cases reported by the county health department Friday. The daily positivity was 1.6%. The seven-day rolling average was 2.6% and the 14-day average was 2.8%.
There have now been 4,430 COVID-19 cases in the county in the past year. Twelve people remain hospitalized with COVID-19.The county health department is now following 130 active cases, 620 in contact quarantine and 47 in travelers quarantine.
The northeast part of the county had the highest number of new positives, 6, bringing the total there to 735 cases.
The southeast part of the county had four new cases for a total of 2,385, the southwest had two new cases for a total of 681, and there were no new cases in the northwest, which has a total of 478.
Eight of the new cases were men, who now account for 2,045 of the total cases. Four of the new cases were women, who now have a total of 2,385.