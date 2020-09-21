For the second day in a row, Western New York had the state's highest rate of positive coronavirus tests on Sunday, at 1.6%.
Central New York was closest at 1.2% On Sunday, according to information from Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office. Saturday's positive-test rate in WNY was also 1.6% in the WNY region, while the CNY region's was 1.2%.
Statewide, the positive-test rate was 0.98% on Sunday. Just one person in New York died due to COVID-19 on Sunday, which brings the statewide death toll to 25,428.
"Only one New Yorker passed away, and we won't stop until that number is zero," Cuomo said in a press release. "But when you look at what's going on around the country and what's going on around the world, it's a really extraordinary accomplishment that New Yorkers have achieved and I congratulate them."
A total of 468 people in the state were hospitalized due to the virus on Sunday, unchanged from the day before. A total of 134 people were in intensive care units, up two, and 66 people were intubated, up six.
Another 38 people in the state were newly admitted to hospitals with the virus Sunday.
The state conducted another 58,319 tests for the virus on Sunday and confirmed 573 new cases. New York now has 450,473 confirmed cases of the virus.
MORATORIUM ON EVICTIONS EXTENDED
Cuomo on Monday extended the state's moratorium on COVID-related commercial evictions and foreclosures an additional month, until Oct. 20.
His order extends protections already in place for commercial tenants and mortgage payers in recognition of the financial toll the pandemic has taken on business owners, including retail establishments and restaurants.
The extension gives commercial tenants and mortgage payers additional time to get back on their feet and catch up on rent or their mortgage, or to renegotiate their lease terms to avoid foreclosure moving forward.
"The pandemic remains far from over, and we need to continue protecting the business owners supporting their families amid restrictions necessary to protect the public health," Cuomo said.