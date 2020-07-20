WELLSVILLE — Citing pandemic safety, the RidgeWalk and Run will be heading to cyberspace this fall.

The 1,000-odd runners and walkers that typically participate in the event, which will celebrate its 28th running this fall, are invited to sign up treks they can complete in their own schedule between Oct. 10 and 18.

“This is hands down the hardest decision we have had to make in the life of the RidgeWalk,” said Jim Helms, chair of the event and chief financial officer for JMH. “To be successful, the RidgeWalk needs the support of the Wellsville school system for registration and busing, as well as the more than 50 landowners who allow the trails to cross their land, and the local volunteers and sponsors who keep things running smoothly. Without all of these pieces in place, we knew a live RidgeWalk would not be possible and strongly considered just cancelling it.”

The news comes after more than 70 participants had already registered, officials said, but officials hope to have a solution this year — a virtual event.

Helms, a runner himself, said he was on a solo run on the WAG trail south of Wellsville when he got the idea to move the Ridgewalk to a virtual event for this year.

“I realized the runners and walkers who look forward to the event love to share their adventures on the trails regardless of where those trails are,” he said. “The RidgeWalk committee agreed: If we can’t get together in person, we will hold a virtual event.”

Events include the 25K, 10K and 5K trail runs, 25K, 9-mile, 6-mile and 2-mile trail walks, and a 2-mile road walk. Registrations for the 25K, 10K and 5K events are $30, while the other walks are $25.

“It won’t be the same RidgeWalk,” Helms added, “but we hope that by holding a virtual trek and sharing the stories and photos will keep our RidgeWalk community connected during a difficult time.”

The event began in 1993. After 21 years run by an all-volunteer committee and the Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce, the event came under the direction of UR/Jones Memorial Hospital. At the time, the hospital was in search of a signature event that could help fund programs.

To register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/Wellsville/28thAnnualRidgeWalkRun. Those already registered can choose to defer their registration to 2021, to get a refund, or to participate in the virtual walk or run. Those requests should be submitted by Aug. 15.

Participants are also asked to submit photos of their walk or run on Instagram with the #ridgewalkrun hashtag, to the RidgeWalk & Run Facebook page, or email to RidgeWalk@urmc.rochester.edu.