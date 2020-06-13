OLEAN — Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins predicted Friday the Western New York Region would reopen under Phase 3 on Tuesday.

No new positive COVID-19 tests were reported on Friday when the tally of residents stood at 80, Watkins said. Four residents have died and one person is hospitalized and on a ventilator.

Watkins said given the “metrics” that include fewer new cases and fewer hospitalizations for COVID-19, he was confident that the five Western New York counties would get the green light to go to Phase 3 on Tuesday.

“We continue to see a slow rise in positive cases,” Watkins told the Olean Times Herald.

“We have been pretty active in testing this week,” he said. As of Friday, 7,289 residents had been tested for coronavirus and 7,008 were negative. Additional test results are being awaited. There are 114 in quarantine and nine active cases.

Watkins announced earlier this week that a woman who had attended the March For Justice June 2 in Olean has tested positive for COVID-19. He urged anyone who had attended any recent demonstration to call the county at 938-9119 or go to the county’s website at cattco.org to sign up for a test.

“We are trying to get the word out to anyone who attended the rallies to sign up for a COVID diagnostic test,” Watkins said.

Phase 3 will include indoor dining with limitations including both employees and diners wearing masks. Diners may take off their masks at their table. There will be indoor social distancing and a limit of 50% seating capacity.

Tattoo and piercing parlors will also reopen with limits including no waiting rooms and distancing between stations including massage and salon workstations. Employees and customers will be required to wear masks

Watkins said that after an employee of the St. Elizabeth Motherhouse in Allegany tested positive for COVID-19, all residents were offered tests. There were 61 tests administered there on Thursday, Watkins said. The results had not been received on Friday. None of the residents are symptomatic.

Also, after a contract worker at the Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Olean tested positive for COVID-19, residents and their relatives were notified to ask if the residents wanted to be tested.

The COVID-19 positive cases among healthcare workers has already led to Cattaraugus County officials offering tests to all residents of the Olean and Machias Pines. No residents have tested positive.

Prior to the contract worker, who worked in food service, tested positive for COVID-19, three employees at each of the county’s two nursing homes had also tested positive. That led to the testing of residents.

Gov. Cuomo had ordered twice a week testing of all nursing home and assisted living facility employees, about 185,000 statewide, but earlier this week cut employee testing back to once a week.

What advice does Watkins have for local residents as the regions approach the Phase 3 reopening?

“Maintain vigilance out there and don’t be complacent,” he warned. “When you are entering into these businesses that are reopening, have appropriate face covering and wash your hands as frequently as you can — especially when you get home. And stay away from large gatherings.”