OLEAN — The next phase of Walkable Olean will take its first step on Wednesday.

The city Department of Public Works reported Monday that construction on the project will begin Wednesday.

The DPW reported that access to Main and Front streets will be limited due to the project, and drivers are advised to find alternate routes during construction.

In June, the Common Council approved a $1.33 million contract with D&H Excavating to reconstruct Main Street from North Union to Front Street; and Front Street from North Union Extension to First Avenue.

The project aims to calm traffic in one of the busiest regions in the city. The area is one of the most heavily traveled in the city. According to a 2015 traffic study, approximately 10,100 vehicles travel along the first three blocks of Main Street a day, while 11,900 travel along the 1000 block of Front Street.

The plan calls for two raised median islands along North Barry Street, giving pedestrians refuge while crossing. The islands will also help fill in some of the space in the wide, sweeping intersection now in place. Traffic speeds should also reduce from the work, he noted.

One of the features of the design is a 10-foot, shared-use sidewalk on the east side of Main Street from North Union to the bridge over Olean Creek. In addition, a southbound bicycle lane will run along the side of the roadway.

To calm traffic on Front Street between North Union Street Extension and Main Street, a median with grass and trees is planned, reducing the four-lane street to a two-lane street with a left turning lane on each end.

Work also includes milling and resurfacing the streets — as opposed to the work on North Union to tear the road to its base while replacing all underground utilities — drainage repairs, and new trees and driveway aprons.

The intersection of Main and Front streets will see some upgrades to improve pedestrian crossings, but not the roundabout originally floated as a possibility there in 2015. At Main and Barry, two raised median islands are on the table to give some refuge to pedestrians who currently have crossings as wide as 95 feet.

A raised median on Front Street between Main Street and North Union Street Extension, as well as street lighting on Main Street south of Olean Creek, including decorative bollards for the planned 10-foot shared-use walkway similar to those in Lincoln Park, were included in the project after the primary bid came in low enough to accommodate the additions.

Funding includes a $400,000 grant from Empire State Development and $541,913 from the state Transportation Alternatives Program, as well as part of the city’s annual state Consolidated Street and Highway Improvement Program. As part of the city’s share, an $87,000 payment from National Grid to convert more than a thousand streetlamps to LED lamps was also allocated to the project.

Walkable Olean Phase I included the rehabilitation of North Union Street from State Street to Main Street. Five roundabouts were installed, as well as a center median to calm traffic speeds. The project was originally budgeted at $8.5 million, but additional spending including grant-funded rain gardens to contain storm runoff put the final price tag closer to $10 million. Issues involving billing led to several lawsuits against the city by the prime contractor.

Phase III of the project, officials said, is a reconstruction of East State Street, with most work aimed at the section of the street near the Olean Municipal Building. That project includes a similar pathway on the north side of the street as in Phase II. That project, at $1.6 million, is to be primarily funded by the state Downtown Revitalization Initiative.