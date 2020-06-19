OLEAN — Cattaraugus County’s COVID-19 cases jumped by three to 85 cases on Friday. All lives in the southeast corner of the county and are healthcare workers at one or more Olean nursing homes or adult-care facilities.

Of the 85 cases, 71 have recovered and there are seven active cases. There have been four confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

The 83rd confirmed case is a woman who has no significant travel history. She works for a healthcare facility in Olean and was tested for COVID-19 on June 11 as part of a recent requirement of all adult care facilities to test all employees weekly.

The Cattaraugus County Health Department indicates she reports being asymptomatic (no fever, cough or body aches) and denies any known contacts with a positive COVID-19 person. Her test results on Friday indicated that she was positive for the virus.

The 84th confirmed case is a woman with no significant travel history. The health department reports she works for a healthcare facility in Olean and was tested for COVID-19 on June 12 as part of a recent requirement of all adult care facilities to test all employees weekly.

She reports being asymptomatic (no fever, cough, or body aches) and denies any known contacts with a positive COVID-19 person. Her test results on Friday indicated that she was positive for the virus.

The 85th confirmed case is a woman who again had no travel history. She works for a healthcare facility in Olean and was tested for COVID-19 on June 7 as part of a recent requirement of all nursing home facilities to test all employees weekly. She reports being asymptomatic (no fever, no cough, no body aches, etc.) and denies any known contacts with a positive COVID-19 person. Her test results on Friday indicated that she was positive for the virus.

The health department has 73 residents under mandatory quarantine.

Testing continued to increase, with 8,826 residents tested through Friday. There have been 8,547 negative results. Nearly 300 more test results are expected over the weekend.

Any resident who experiences fever, cough, shortness of breath or whole body aches they should contact their physician.

Tests, which do not require a prescription from a physician, can be reserved by calling (716) 938-9119, or register online on the county’s website at cattco.org.

In Allegany County, the total number of positives since the pandemic started remained at 60.

There are currently 39 people in quarantined/isolation, while of a total of 326 COVID-19 antibody tests given, 14 people were positive for antibodies.